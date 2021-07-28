New Venture Capital Fund Based in New Zealand Launched by Successful U.S. Tech Executive

Former tech executive Mark Bregman launches an early-stage fund based in New Zealand, supporting innovative companies. Tweet this

Prior to founding Quidnet Ventures, Mark led innovation consulting at Vista Equity Partners; helping portfolio companies leverage innovation for growth. He also led corporate venture programs at three enterprise software companies (Symantec, Neustar, and NetApp), and co-founded an AI/ML startup, helping the publishing industry match readers to content.

Founder and General Partner of Quidnet Ventures, Mark Bregman, remarked, "It is very exciting to be launching Quidnet Ventures, which is named for a town in Nantucket, Massachusett that was the home of the U.S. whaling industry in the early 1800s, and developed close ties to New Zealand while launching the venture capital industry. The fund's focus on New Zealand startups brings together my 30+ years of experience in the global technology industry and my 20+ years of involvement in New Zealand. Quidnet Ventures will work with extraordinary Kiwi founders to help them bring their innovations to the world and accelerate New Zealand's emergence as a global innovation powerhouse."

Quidnet Ventures currently has a portfolio of 4 companies: Aider, a digital assistant for small businesses; Dawn Aerospace, a sustainable space transportation company; Winely, a real-time fermentation analysis company; and Marama Labs, a deep-tech sensor and data analytics company that develops advanced spectroscopy sensors for analysing the chemical composition of liquids.

Jim McLean, Managing Director of SVD Capital, commented, "I've seen an increase in interesting startups coming from New Zealand and many of them need help navigating the U.S. market. It is good to see an early stage fund like Quidnet Ventures engaging with these entrepreneurs and helping them understand and adapt as they expand globally."

"We are proud to be co-investing via our Aspire fund alongside the likes of Quidnet Ventures; their venture capital fund and resources allows for global experience and connection opportunities that help foster Kiwi innovation," says Marcus Henderson, Investment Director of NZ Growth Capital Partners (NZGCP).

Venture activity in New Zealand has increased significantly in recent years, with more than five funds emerging in the last three years. Quidnet Ventures emerged as the first with a long-term connection to New Zealand, deep networks in the U.S., and experience as an operator in both large enterprises and startups.

"The New Zealand startup ecosystem is maturing quickly and new exciting companies are being formed every week. I'm really excited to be part of this and to help the Kiwi founders change the global landscape and build Aotearoa into an innovation nation," said Mark Bregman.

About Quidnet Ventures:

Quidnet Ventures provides unrivaled access to a global network across academia, government affairs, venture capital and industry. Our team has worked in Europe, Japan, China, India and Australia; and 20+ years in New Zealand. Our partners and analysts have 150+ years of total experience in the international technology industries. We pride ourselves in working closely with our entrepreneurs to help them succeed in taking Kiwi innovation to the world.

Contact:

Quidnet Ventures Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Quidnet Ventures

Related Links

https://www.quidnetventures.com/

