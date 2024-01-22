New Venture Interstate 15 Launched by Sports, Entertainment, Marketing Industry Leaders Jason Gastwirth, Jamie Fritz and Greg Cannon

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports, entertainment and marketing industry leaders Jason Gastwirth, Jamie Fritz and Greg Cannon announced today the formation of Interstate 15, a new venture headquartered in Las Vegas offering world-class sports, entertainment and marketing-focused services including strategic consulting, talent management and booking, sponsorship sales, branding, creative development and digital marketing.

Greg Cannon, Jason Gastwirth, Jamie Fritz Photo Credit Shane O'Neal

"This is an extraordinary era for sports and entertainment and its connection to brands and the fan experience," said Gastwirth. "We are excited to leverage our collective expertise with the Interstate 15 platform to support our clients' success and growth as a best-in-class industry partner. This new partnership's success will be driven by our shared passion, valuable experience and innovative mindset."

Gastwirth has been promoting live entertainment for nearly two decades, most recently serving as the president of entertainment at Caesars Entertainment where he was responsible for the booking strategy, marketing, and operations of the company's wide scale venue footprint across North America. During this time, he launched the latest wave of Las Vegas headliner residencies beginning with Britney Spears and Jennifer Lopez culminating most recently with multi-show runs with Adele and Garth Brooks. Additionally, he also led the company's attractions and brand alliances divisions. Prior to joining Caesars, Gastwirth served as chief marketing officer of the Palms Casino Resort and vice president of casino marketing and entertainment at Las Vegas Sands Corp. Representing a return to his consulting roots while leveraging deep industry experience, Gastwirth also previously held strategy positions at Gap Inc. and management consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. Gastwirth actively supports community involvement in the non-profit sector including serving as president of the Vegas PBS Board of Directors.

Fritz has over 25 years of experience cultivating and managing high-visibility celebrity talent with his own Fritz Martin Management – a leader in sports and entertainment specializing in elite athletes and global brand representation. His roster of clients include NFL legends Eddie George, Joe Theismann, Marcus Allen, Rod Woodson, Ronnie Lott, Shannon Sharpe and Tim Brown, to name a few. Identifying and seizing untapped market opportunities for his clients and brand partners, Fritz's team manages business affairs for professional athletes, Pro Football Hall of Famers, Heisman Trophy winners, NFL MVPs and Super Bowl MVPs.

"Forming Interstate 15 marks a pivotal moment in redefining strategic partnerships for sports and entertainment talent representation," said Fritz. "With my history managing some of the most renowned names in sports, I'm thrilled to bring my expertise to this venture. Our goal is to create unparalleled experiences for our clients and their fans. This team's combined background in entertainment and marketing provides a tremendous advantage to our clients and the brands we support."

Cannon brings 20 years of experience as an award-winning creative director at top ad agencies, collaborating with prominent brands such as Disney, Sony, NBCU, and as a corporate marketing executive with Caesars Entertainment, the XFL, and the Madison Square Garden Company, including the NY Knicks, NY Rangers, the Rockettes, Radio City Music Hall, and the LA Forum. His expertise is in launching and revitalizing brands, developing innovative marketing and customer engagement strategies, and producing premium content and creative. Additionally, Cannon serves on advisory boards for numerous tech startups and the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

"With Interstate 15, we're not just launching a company; we're setting a new standard in sports and entertainment marketing," said Cannon. "As trends and technology are rapidly reshaping how audiences discover, purchase, and experience events, I-15 will transform how brands connect with their customers, ensuring that every interaction is impactful and memorable."

Interstate 15 stands at the intersection of the ever-evolving dynamic among brands, content and fans. As a team of industry veterans with a strong track record for excellence and innovation, this historic collaboration will redefine the standard in sports and entertainment marketing and talent representation. Stay tuned to follow I-15 on the road ahead, promising to be as thrilling as it is transformative.

More details regarding the new venture will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit Interstate-15.

