New VEO Active-Probiotics Surface Cleaner Delivers Innovation Powered By Probiotics

Developed with bio based surfactants and Active-Probiotics, VEO's breakthrough formula goes beyond lifting dirt and grime from surfaces like traditional cleaners do. VEO biodegrades hidden dirt and grime deep in kitchen surfaces delivering a superior clean for up to three days. Probiotics also help contribute to the balancing of the home microbiome leading to an ideal home environment.

"With consumer research, we identified a strong consumer need for new products that are both natural and deliver a high level of efficacy," said Jeremy Edelman, Brand Manager, VEO. "We took this challenge head-on and developed a formula which is powered by millions of probiotics to deliver on this need in the market. The result is revolutionary."

Considering the impact on the environment, VEO's formula is 99% biodegradable and free from chlorine bleach, formaldehyde, phosphates and quats. VEO uses a removable label that helps consumers properly recycle the packaging. The sustainable bottle uses 95% post-consumer recycled plastic further reducing the impact on the planet.

VEO is available in a 22 oz. all-purpose trigger and 28 oz. floor cleaner in Apple and Jasmine and Citrus Blossom scents. Learn more at www.veocleaner.com

ABOUT RECKITT BENCKISER

RB is a leading global health, hygiene and home company inspired by a vision of the world where people are healthier and live better. Its purpose is to make a difference by giving people innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes.

Through its two business units, Health and Hygiene Home, RB has operations in over 60 countries and its products reach millions of people globally every day. Its trusted household brands include names such as VEO, Lysol, Finish, Woolite, Air Wick, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Mucinex, Delsym, Durex, K-Y, Clearasil, Airborne, Digestive Advantage, MegaRed, Move Free and Neuriva.

RB's drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence is manifested in the work of over 40,000 diverse, talented entrepreneurs worldwide.

For more information visit www.rb.com/US

Media Contact:

Wendy Roberts

Orca Communications

wendy@orcapr.com

(406) 309-5258

SOURCE Reckitt Benckiser LLC

