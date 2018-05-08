New Vernier Thermal Analysis® Plus for FLIR ONE® App Launched to Help Students Study Thermal Energy Concepts

"Built on the award-winning version of our original app, Vernier Thermal Analysis Plus offers new functionalities and features to further support teachers and students in BYOD and mobile learning environments," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Software & Technology. "Students can now utilize the app and the latest in thermal camera technology to easily collect and analyze data in a hands-on and engaging way."

The Vernier Thermal Analysis Plus app allows students to mark up to four locations or regions on an image and then determine the minimum, maximum, or average temperature in a selected region. Temperature vs. time data can be graphed live during an experiment and exported to the Vernier Graphical Analysis™ 4 app for further analysis.

The app also features a time-lapse recording feature that allows students to record temperature changes over longer time spans and play back the videos at 2x, 4x, or as fast as 2000x the speed. All thermal image videos, whether they are captured in real-time or time-lapse, can be exported to the Photos app.

To support teachers and students using the Thermal Analysis Plus app, Vernier also offers a free collection of biology, chemistry, and physics investigations. These investigations include:

Investigating the transmission and reflection characteristics of infrared light as compared to visible and ultraviolet light by observing a person through a variety of materials.

Studying the thermal conductivity in solids using various materials of similar thickness, such as wood, cardboard, ceramic, steel, and glass.

Creating a visual representation of thermal equilibration using a combination of petri dishes filled with warm and cool water.

Investigating evaporative cooling with chemical imaging by observing the surface of a cup of various liquids.

Analyzing the heat of solutions using various solids dissolved in water.

Determining respiration rate by examining the temperature of the air exiting the nostrils.

Thermal Analysis Plus can be downloaded for $9.99 in the App Store. To learn more about the app and accompanying investigations, visit https://www.vernier.com/products/software/thermal-analysis/.

About Vernier Software & Technology

Vernier Software & Technology has led the innovation of scientific data-collection technology for 37 years. Vernier was founded by a former physics teacher and employs educators at all levels of the organization. The company is committed to teachers and to developing creative ways to teach and learn science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using hands-on science. Vernier creates easy-to-use and affordable science interfaces, sensors, and graphing/analysis software. With worldwide distribution to over 140 countries, Vernier data loggers are used by educators and students from elementary school to university. Vernier technology-based solutions enhance STEM education, increase learning, build students' critical thinking skills, and support the science and engineering practices detailed in the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The Vernier business culture is grounded in Earth-friendly policies and practices, and the company provides a family-friendly workplace. For more information, visit https://www.vernier.com.

