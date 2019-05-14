New Version of CAREMINDr Remote Patient Monitoring Platform Leverages Latest Biometric Capabilities of Smartphones

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CAREMINDr, which delivers mobile-enabled remote patient monitoring (mRPM) solutions that give doctors the ability to check in with patients in between face-to-face visits, announced that the latest version of its mobile platform takes advantage of some of the newest biometric features supported by smartphones. The user app is now available from the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

CAREMINDr's latest version, which is the fifth generation of the mRPM platform, is now capable of accessing data from smartphone apps that record heart rate, blood pressure, EKG, sleep patterns and other biometric information. The new version of the platform also allows users to attach and send voice recordings and photos as requested by providers. This information can be integrated into CAREMINDr's exclusive Care Journeys that allow providers to efficiently monitor and "check in" with patients between appointments through automated, scheduled, condition-specific and clinically relevant questions that collect patient-generated health data. The solution's latest capabilities are coupled with a sleek user interface update and user enhancements.

In some cases, the user app's newest capabilities relieve patients from needing a secondary device, such as a smartwatch, to capture biometric information if the phone already has an integrated capability, such as those on many popular models. This greater simplicity supports the likelihood that patients will adhere to their physicians' prescribed care plan while offering providers a broader patient-reported dataset to support their clinical decisions.

"Smartphone features are constantly being updated to help us measure more about our health, fitness and emotions," said Harry Soza, CEO of CAREMINDr. "Likewise, we continue to update our solution to strategically take advantage of these new features, so they can save time for both patients and providers while ensuring that the clinically relevant data that physicians need is quickly delivered."

Operating exclusively through mobile devices, CAREMINDr's regimented Care Journeys establish what the health IT company refers to as an "Accountable Dialogue" between providers and patients, which nurtures trust and engagement to improve chronic condition management, care transitions and outcomes. CAREMINDr offers health systems, physician groups, ACOs, health plans and other organizations focused on population health management the tools needed to empower providers to achieve the Institute for Healthcare Improvement's Triple Aim of lower costs, healthier populations and better patient experience.

"Although smartphones and other mobile health gizmos can now measure and deliver so much more data to providers, CAREMINDr remains committed to assuring that doctors control the flow of patient-reported information, so they only receive the actionable data they need to see, when it is clinically appropriate," Soza said. "We will continue to evaluate new mobile device capabilities as they are released and update our solution so that it is compatible with the features that best enable our physician and health system clients to provide the very best care for their patients."

CAREMINDr is a health IT company based in Silicon Valley that provides mobile-enabled remote patient monitoring (mRPM) solutions that give physicians the ability to check in on patients in between face-to-face visits. In turn, patients conveniently and efficiently report biometric, objective and subjective data on their health status and social determinants on a condition-dependent, clinically relevant schedule, which establishes an Accountable Dialogue with their providers that nurtures trust and engagement. The mRPM approach enables physicians, health systems and payers to reduce emergency department visits and hospital admissions while improving care plan adherence, financial performance and outcomes.

