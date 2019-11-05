New Version Of Shure Microflex® Advance™ MXA910 Microphone For Drop-Ceiling Installation Now Available For Pre-Order In U.S.

This new MXA910 variant includes the same technology and performance as all prior versions.

Available in white (but is paintable for a variety of design aesthetics), the MXA910W-A features subtle and visually attractive adjustments to the form factor of its chassis design to ensure it is compliant with recent Court requirements. Additionally, Shure continues to offer uninterrupted global availability of the MXA910 60cm version.

This new mounting option joins a wide range of other mounting options including suspension mount, VESA pole-mount, and hard ceiling mount, so consultants and integrators have a range of solutions compatible with any meeting room.

"We'd like to thank our channel partners and end-customers for their continued support for Shure and our MXA910 line of products," said Jim Schanz, VP Global Integrated Systems Sales, Shure Inc. "We know that the Court's preliminary injunction impacted installation of the prior version in a flush-mounted drop ceiling arrangement and may have affected some of our partners' and customers' projects. We are confident this new version is compliant with the Court's rulings and provides an attractive alternative to meet customer needs. Our priority remains serving our customers with an uninterrupted supply of the best-in-class products they have come to expect from us."

Pre-orders for the MXA910W-A can be placed by contacting Shure sales managers directly.

To reinforce Shure's presence with MXA910, availability of the product in global regions is outlined below:

U.S./ Canada / Mexico / Latin America – Continued availability of MXA910 60cm version for use in pole mount, cable suspension mount, and hard ceiling mount configurations. Late 2019/Early 2020 availability of new MXA910W-A version for 24x24-inch drop ceiling grids.

Deployed in tens of thousands of meeting and presentation spaces in some of the world's largest enterprises, the MXA910 microphone has quickly become the leading solution in ceiling-mounted audio capture technology.

A recent remarkable firmware update delivers even better results for customers who want superior audio quality in critical meetings and presentations.

This new MXA910 variant includes state-of-the-art array microphone technology with Shure IntelliMix DSP — comprising Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Reduction, and Automatic Mixing — for exceptional, unprecedented control. The new patent-pending Autofocus™ Technology continually finetunes the position of each lobe in real time, for consistent sound when participants lean back in their chairs or stand up. The industry-leading MXA910 ceiling array continues to be enhanced to deliver best-in-class performance.

It also provides "voice lift" technology, which restores the natural speech level of the talker evenly throughout the room, just enough so audience members can hear each other clearly without straining.

Voice lift is useful in a number of applications and environments, particularly where the conversation is interactive and multi-directional, involving students or audience members in addition to a primary instructor or presenter at the front of the room. In training rooms, lecture halls, and even large meeting rooms, voice lift makes it easier for a person in any part of the room to be heard evenly throughout the room.

The MXA910 with IntelliMix DSP features outstanding "ease of deployment" capabilities. These include simplified templates and Autofocus Technology for immediate out-of-box setup. Designer software compatibility provides unmatched ease of configuration, so installations can happen more quickly and efficiently.

It can directly connect to a hardware or software codec using the DSP embedded in the ceiling microphone. When used with a Shure audio network interface (ANI), it provides users with a simplified room solution that provides a microphone and DSP in one cost-effective package.

Integrators can also incorporate multiple MXA910 microphones and the Shure IntelliMix P300 Audio Conferencing Processor for simplified room expansion and scalability, thanks to the distributed DSP architecture. The portfolio delivers an unprecedented level of control while reducing cost and streamlining integration and installation, making connections feel effortless for AV professionals and users alike.

Customers can contact Shure through sales managers or at Shure.com for a list of third-party mounting options that allow for the 60cm version to be surface-mounted to suspended ceilings in legally compliant manners.

