New Version of TCS iCMC™ Solution to Help Enterprises Accelerate their Cloud Journey

NEW YORK and MUMBAI, India, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, has launched an enhanced version of its unique diagnostic solution, the TCS Intelligent Cloud Migration Continuum (iCMC™), to help customers build business cases, take informed decisions on the choice of cloud and sequencing of applications to target for cloud migration and modernization, as part of their digital transformation journey.

TCS iCMC embodies the Machine First™ approach taken by TCS to enhance the speed to market and delivery certainty in cloud migration and core transformation engagements with customers. It has a recommendation engine at its core with a rules library that leverages TCS' industry experience, and intelligent automation to help customers choose the optimal mix of cloud providers, and migration sequence that best fits their needs, taking into account the application estate, technology stack and business considerations.

A unique catalog-based per-application pricing, that not only includes the migration cost but also the post-migration run cost on the cloud, and a pay-as-you-migrate execution model enables greater transparency, and easier calculation of return on investment, helping speed up decision making.

In live transformational engagements, the use of TCS iCMC has helped speed up the pre-migration cloud assessment and decisions by as much as 75 percent. TCS has successfully used this solution to help over 100 customers take more than 25,000 informed decisions regarding their cloud adoption.

The new version, TCS iCMC 2.0, is further enriched with cognitive features within its rules engine that helps align the recommendations better with the enterprise's guiding principles of business leading to an optimized transformation plan. It also features industry-specific migration benchmarks to help enterprises understand the deviations.

Genuine Parts Company, a global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, is an early adopter of TCS iCMC 2.0. "GPC is a traditional company that has grown to become a global company through M&A. To keep up with Digital Transformation and modernization efforts, we wanted to take advantage of the cloud but did not know where to start. The TCS team came with their expertise, tools (iCMC) and process that helped us to kick start our cloud transformation. iCMC delivered consumable ready outputs and recommendations which jump started our journey to the cloud," said Ruthu Raj, Chief Enterprise Architect, Global Automotive, Genuine Parts Company.

"Cloud is unlocking diverse avenues to enterprises looking to reimagine their businesses and accelerate innovation in a Business 4.0™ world. Recognizing that transparent, data-driven and speedy decision-making is imperative for any successful cloud migration, we built TCS iCMC to remove the guesswork and industrialize the pre-migration planning. With its extensive migration rules library, our solution provides customers with a comprehensive yet simplified roadmap to the cloud, significantly accelerating their migration and modernization journey," said Suranjan Chatterjee, Global Head, Cloud Apps, Microservices and API practice, TCS.

TCS iCMC 2.0 is an integral part of the TCS Cloud Migration Factory which adopts an automated, intelligent factory model to rapidly migrate applications and data to private, public and hybrid cloud environments. At the center of this Machine First migration model are more than 100 assembly lines with multi-platform alignment, providing tools-driven standardized operations that ensure high velocity and delivery certainty in the cloud migration program, optimizing the TCO and maximizing value for the enterprise.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 436,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

