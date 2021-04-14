New Version of Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform Includes Support for Soil Compactors

Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors enables contractors to accurately control the compaction process, while reducing unnecessary passes that can result in over compaction. The platform makes the overall compaction process more efficient, with a higher level of accuracy and less rework. With soil compaction part of the extensible Trimble Earthworks platform, contractors can take advantage of shorter training times, less downtime and increased remote operator support in the field as well as benefiting from ongoing platform developments.

"Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors is easy to learn and more accessible for many different types of users because it leverages the intuitive Trimble machine control interface and applies it to soil compactors," said Scott Crozier, vice president of Trimble Civil Construction. "Adding this new machine type to the Trimble Earthworks platform gives contractors the ability to more easily manage their mixed fleets, train operators and manage jobsite data."

Improvements in material/surface lifts and layer management allow for more accurate data and easier data management. Office-to-field connectivity enables efficient communication and data transferring across the project. In the field and office, contractors can easily interpret the valuable productivity data collected from the machine, such as work previously completed versus work completed that day.

Pricing Flexibility

Trimble Earthworks for soil compactors features software licensing options at different pricing levels for budget conscious contractors. New infield design licenses for operators or 3D model-only licenses for increased functionality in the office make it possible for contractors to only pay for the features that they need.

Availability

Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform for soil compactors is now available globally through the worldwide SITECH® distribution channel. For more information, visit: heavyindustry.trimble.com/machinecontrol.

About Trimble Construction

Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. From purpose built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

