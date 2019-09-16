New VIA Brooks Transit Center Part of Extraordinary Growth at Brooks

"The rapid and dynamic growth happening at Brooks is driving growth in our region, and VIA is proud to be a part of that," VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. "The new VIA Brooks Transit Center will provide convenient smart transit options and comfortable amenities for riders in the area, and the connections it provides to local bus routes, Express Service, and the new Prímo on Military Drive will promote even more development at Brooks."

The VIA Brooks Transit Center is part of the on-going evolution of the Brooks area, a former U.S. Air Force Base with over a century of history to its name, including pioneering space exploration discoveries and a visit from President John F. Kennedy. In 2017, the name was officially changed to Brooks to align with the identity as an up-and-coming community with a vision as big as Texas and a milestone for VIA's Reimagined transit system.

"Transportation is a priority for us as we continue to attract new businesses and residents to the area," said Leo Gomez, Brooks President/CEO. "The new VIA Brooks Transit Center establishes a transportation hub for the Southside, improving connectivity to and from our campus for all of our San Antonio community."

Prímo 102 connects the VIA Kel-Lac Transit Center along Military Drive to the new VIA Brooks Transit Center, a Smart Transit Hub with real-time, next-bus information, digital planning kiosks, ticket vending machines, free Wi-Fi, a full-service information center, free parking, electric-car charging stations, solar panels, environmentally-friendly landscaping, phone-charging ports, an IKE Smart City kiosk, public art, and much more.

VIA provides regional multimodal transportation options that connect our community to opportunity, support economic vitality, and enhance quality of life throughout our region. VIA, recognized by the Texas Transit Association in 2018 as the outstanding Metro Transit Authority of the year, serves 14 member cities and the unincorporated areas of Bexar County, operating seven days a week on 96 routes. Last year, VIA provided nearly 37 million rides across the region. Visit VIAinfo.net for more information. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

