NEW VIBATV® PEDIATRIC PUBLICATION HIGHLIGHTS ITS SAFETY IN PATIENTS 2 TO 17 YEARS OF AGE

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPIX) announced today a new publication in Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy1 detailing the results of the first clinical study investigating the safety and pharmacokinetics of Vibativ® (telavancin) injection in children 2 to 17 years of age. Vibativ is an intravenous antibiotic approved by the FDA for the treatment of hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (HABP/VABP) as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections (cSSSIs) caused by certain gram-positive bacteria in adults2. This is the first reported study evaluating Vibativ in pediatric patients.

"Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) continues to be a problem for children. New, effective and safe therapy, particularly once-daily therapy, will be welcomed by those who care for children with serious MRSA infections requiring intravenous therapy," said first author Dr. John Bradley, Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics, University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Medical Director of Infectious Disease at Rady Children's Hospital of San Diego.

This publication describes results of an open-label study aimed at characterizing a single 10 mg/kg dose of Vibativ in children 2 to 17 years of age who required systemic antibiotics for the treatment of a known or suspected bacterial infection. Of the 22 patients treated in the study, 14 were 12 to 17 years of age, 7 were 6 to 11 years of age and one was 2 years of age. The study found a single 10 mg/kg dose of Vibativ was safe with no serious adverse events or renal concerns. Drug exposure to Vibativ was lower in children compared with observations in adult patients3.

"Antimicrobial resistance poses a significant challenge in the treatment of bacterial infections, necessitating the development of new antibiotic therapies. The results of this study suggest that a single dose of Vibativ is safe in children and they experience reduced exposure to Vibativ, compared with the same body weight-based dosing in adults," said corresponding author Dr. Antonio Arrieta, Professor of Pediatrics, University of California Irvine and Medical Director of Pediatric Infectious Disease, Children's Hospital of Orange County.

About Vibativ® (telavancin) for Injection

Vibativ is a patented, FDA-approved injectable anti-infective for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia and complicated skin and skin structure infections. It addresses a range of Gram-positive bacterial pathogens, including those that are considered difficult-to-treat and multidrug-resistant. Intravenous unfractionated heparin sodium is contraindicated with Vibativ administration due to artificially prolonged activated partial thromboplastin time (aPTT) test results for up to 18 hours after Vibativ administration. Vibativ is contraindicated in patients with a known hypersensitivity to telavancin. For more information please visit www.vibativ.com .

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the delivery of high-quality prescription brands to improve patient care. The company develops, acquires, and commercializes brands for the hospital acute care, gastroenterology and rheumatology market segments. The company's portfolio of FDA-approved brands includes:

The company also has a series of Phase II clinical programs underway evaluating its ifetroban product candidates in patients with cardiomyopathy associated with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ("DMD") and Systemic Sclerosis ("SSc").

