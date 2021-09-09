New Vice President of Global Sales appointed by iKOMG

PFAFFIKON, Switzerland, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iKO Media Group, a global end-to-end service provider for broadcasters and content owners, is pleased to welcome Mr. Mark Berenshtein as Vice President of Global Sales – North America & Special accounts. Mark will join iKOMG's global sales team and will be responsible for North America and special accounts, developing new business opportunities and creating customized solutions to customer needs.

As VP of Global Sales, Berenshtein will lead development of strategic sales plans based on company goals to promote sales growth and client satisfaction for the organization. Specific responsibilities include business and market development, strategic direction for promotion and advertising, sales growth, and client satisfaction.

Mark has a wealth of experience in the Broadcasting industry and brings with him over 17 years of Sales and broadcasting consulting experience. Mark spent 17 years working for MX1 (formerly known as RRMedia), and was responsible for building long-term relationships, efficiently operating company offices in east Europe with special focus on CIS market - negotiating with customers and partners.

"The addition of Mark as VP of Global Sales will support the structure of our company as we continue to grow and expand," said David Treadway, Chairman of iKO Media Group. "Mark has a successful track record in sales, team building, and hiring. We are looking forward to him focusing in those areas and strengthening our position in global markets in 2021 and beyond."

Mark has a proven track record of creating long term business relationships, both with customers and networks. His experience, track-record and goal-oriented mindset are key assets that will enhance iKOMG's offering and sales activities on a global scale.

"I am honored to join the iKOMG team and help to build on the solid foundation developed over the last years," stated Mark Berenshtein "I look forward to working with our great sales and marketing team to keep solutions on the move to our customers."

About iKO Media Group

iKO Media Group is a boutique end-to-end media service partner for broadcasters and content owners. They provide tailor-made solutions focused on customer needs through dedicated service to a wide range of global and local networks. iKOMG differs from other service providers thanks to a holistic approach and a keen ability to offer the best SLA for mid-size networks.

This approach allows iKOMG to deliver effective solutions customized to specific budgets and requirements without compromising on quality of service. As a trusted partner to dozens of global and local networks, iKOMG is identified with expert knowledge, dedicated service and professionalism. iKOMG is committed to operating its business with the goal of creating value for all stakeholders. The company's sustainability strategy focuses on social, environmental, and economic responsibility.

