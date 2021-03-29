New Video: A Message from Alaskans on Wind Power

When asked what inspired the video, "We were seeing so much misinformation about wind power and cold climates after the crisis in Texas," said Doug Robbins, Anchorage resident, retired Marathon Oil exploration manager, and participant in the video. Robbins was on the Board of Chugach Electric Association a decade ago when the company authorized construction of Anchorage's Fire Island Wind Project. "It's hard not to respond when I can literally look out my living room window and see the wind turbines fully functioning through the entire Alaska winter."

According to the Renewable Energy Alaska Project, "Wind power technologies that are used in Alaska range from small systems at off-grid homes and remote camps, to medium-sized, wind-diesel hybrid power systems in more than 30 isolated villages, to large, megawatt-scale turbines along the Railbelt and in communities like Kodiak, Kotzebue, and Nome."

"We're grateful that individuals are helping to get the real story out to the public," Felice Stadler of EDF continued. "It's one thing for us to share the wealth of scientific data and statistics that wind turbines do work. It's another to see an Alaskan standing in waist-deep snow in a city powered by wind showing you that it works great."

To see the video, click here.

Environmental Defense Fund ( edf.org ), a leading international nonprofit organization, creates transformational solutions to the most serious environmental problems. EDF links science, economics, law, and innovative private-sector partnerships. With offices in the United States, China, Mexico, United Kingdom and Indonesia, EDF's 750 scientists, economists, attorneys – and our partners and allies – work in 26 countries to turn our solutions into action. Connect with us on EDF Voices , Twitter and Facebook .

Contact:

Shira Langer, (202) 572-3254, [email protected]

SOURCE Environmental Defense Fund

Related Links

https://www.edf.org

