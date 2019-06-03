New Video Explains AHNow's Wildlife 911 Service and Organization's Plans

BOULDER, Colo., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Help Now (AHNow) today launches its brand-new video explaining its wildlife 911 service, successes to date, and plans for the future. The organization created the video to raise awareness of the free AHNow service and to attract financial supporters and high-level volunteers who will help the group reach its potential. The service is designed to help compassionate members of the public save the lives and reduce the suffering of millions of wild animals each year.

Anthropogenic (human-caused) threats to US wildlife include domestic dog and cat attacks (billions of fatalities each year), window strikes (one billion fatalities each year), and motor vehicle strikes (a half billion fatalities each year). Now, we are learning from a landmark three-year UN study that additional stress factors such as climate change and pollution could be putting up to a million species of plants and animals at risk. Animals not killed but left injured, orphaned or otherwise distressed from these anthropogenic causes – animals whom members of the public want to help – number in the billions and are those AHNow's emergency service was designed for. (For a recent sampling of such incidents, see https://AHNow.org/IncidentLog.)

Essentially, AHNow connects people who need help with a wildlife emergency with experts who can provide such help.

AHNow also features "nuisance" wildlife assistance, connecting people who need help with a wildlife conflict with humane experts who can provide such help. And the organization supports an educational program aimed at helping humans mitigate threats to wildlife.

The need for enhanced and expanded wildlife emergency services – from rescue and transportation to treatment and rehabilitation – is already very high, and it is certain to increase in the years and decades ahead.

On May 24, the Boulder Daily Camera published an opinion piece by AHNow's co-founder and executive director, David Crawford, about the importance of individual action in facing the challenges to nature laid out in the UN study summary. The time for individual action is clearly right now.

Animal Help Now is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization providing the best wildlife 911 app and helping humans be better neighbors to wildlife.

