New Video from Madison Liquidators Features the Best-Selling L-Shaped Desk

May 20, 2024

MADISON, Wis., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, a leading online office furniture supplier, today announced the release of their newest video featuring the Boss Office Products' Modular L-Shaped desk with Storage. The video introduces viewers to this versatile and stylish desk solution through thoughtfully crafted videography and narration.

"We are excited to introduce the Boss L Shaped Desk which is the most affordable and best-selling in its class. The video provides customers a real-world glimpse of the desk, without having to visit our store in person," states Madison Liquidators CEO, Nick Niesen. "This desk is a great option for those who are looking for a stylish and functional solution for their home office or workspace." Storage for the desk includes a 2-drawer lateral filing cabinet available in different sizes and finishes with customers' choice of drawers for the desk.

In addition to its storage capabilities, the L-Shaped desk with storage also features grommets that allow for power and charging units to create a more organized workspace that can reasonably suit devices of all types. Madison Liquidators offers a wide variety of office desk options, all of which boast quality and comfort, but they are proud to showcase this latest addition to the lineup.

The Modular L-Shaped desk with Storage is constructed from scratch-resistant laminate with availability in three separate finishes and a variety of sizes to suit any workspace. As previously stated, the desk comes standard with a two-drawer and a three-drawer pedestal, but there are various other storage options available, including an under-desk pencil drawer, a sliding keyboard tray, and even external storage options.

Madison Liquidators offers a wide variety of new, used, and refurbished furniture to meet the needs of any business or home office. The company is committed to providing quality furniture at affordable prices, and a manufacturer's guarantee backs all its products. The Boss Office Products L Shaped Desk is available for purchase at Madisonliquidators.com.

