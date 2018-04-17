New Video Highlights Barriers to Results-Based Contracts

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Research suggests results-based contracts (RBCs)—also known as value-based contracts—have the potential to lower costs for patients and the health system. According to a recent analysis from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), these types of arrangements can reduce copays for patients by an average of 28 percent and, if they reduce diabetes costs by five percent, could save $12 billion dollars for the United States each year.

Barriers to Results-Based Contracts

Despite the promise of these innovative payment approaches, regulations instituted before innovative contracting approaches were developed can create uncertainty for biopharmaceutical companies looking to pursue RBCs and can discourage them from entering into these beneficial agreements.

