New Video: Highlights How South Carolina Sheriff's Office Takes on Trailer Theft

"NICB stands in partnership with law enforcement to promote measures that provide them with the tools they need to investigate and prosecute insurance fraud and theft," said NICB Chief Operating Officer Jim Schweitzer. "This is a great example of how we were able to provide the Sheriff's Office with an innovative tool to combat a major problem in the state," added Schweitzer.

In South Carolina, it is not required by law for owners to have a registration and license tags for personal trailers. If a trailer is stolen and doesn't have identification, then the owner can be out of luck and thousands of dollars.

"It just shows that people care about their property; we have people who have their businesses on trailers and their entire livelihood is on a utility trailer or boat trailer," said Sgt. Philip Wilkie.

