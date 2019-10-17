New Video Marketing Course Created by Amber Anderson, 2018 Realtor of the Year for the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Anderson of Anderson White & Associates, a top-producing team with Pacific Sotheby's International Realty, and Greater San Diego Association of Realtors' 2018 Team Realtor of the Year, launched Video Marketing Sells, an online video branding course for entrepreneurs in the Real Estate industry.

Anderson launched VideoMarketingSells.com in July 2019 as a resource to entrepreneurs in the Real Estate industry who are ready to take the plunge into publishing videos for their brand. Anderson's expertise and trendsetting marketing team utilized a diverse promotional platform, which includes HD video production and aerial photography. As a leader in the industry and with more than a decade of video branding knowledge, Anderson created this course to share her pathway to success with fellow realtors.

The online course includes five lessons with Anderson, as she walks realtors through best practices and strategies to define a brand, build a schedule, develop video concepts, become comfortable in front of the camera, and optimize a digital strategy. The course also includes a downloadable workbook that helps entrepreneurs structure their brand.

"Video marketing is an integral, but challenging, part of a brand. My success with video did not happen overnight," says Anderson. "It took almost a decade to perfect, which is why I feel confident coaching realtors through, so that you can bypass all the roadblocks and jump start your way to a successful video marketing brand."

In January 2019, Anderson was honored as Team Realtor of the Year 2018 for the Greater San Diego Association of Realtors, announced at the Circle of Excellence Gala. Chosen and honored by her peers for her excellence standards and efforts she has demonstrated in the past year, the narrow defeat last year for the top honor was never far from mind.

In addition to winning Realtor of the Year, the team achieved The Gold Production standard, placing them collectively among the top 1 percent of all agents county-wide. Amber is an active member in the largest global real estate association, FIABCI, whose membership spans over 70 countries.

