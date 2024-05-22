New Video Outlines a Roadmap to Better Care on Gout Awareness Day

Video Features Five Steps to Improve Gout Patients' Lives

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Gout Awareness today released a video with steps to improve the lives of over 9 million Americans living with gout.

The video highlights five key solutions to improve gout care:

Alliance for Gout Awareness

Providing up-to-date resources for health care providers to ensure a timely diagnosis Improving treatment guidance Encouraging earlier and more frequent testing for gout Increasing awareness, especially for communities disproportionately impacted by gout Removing access barriers that keep patients from treating gout

The video is based upon a recent paper from the Alliance for Gout Awareness.

WATCH VIDEO: A Roadmap to Better Gout Care

ABOUT GOUT AWARENESS DAY

On May 22, patients, providers and advocates come together to raise awareness of this debilitating form of inflammatory arthritis. Despite gout's prevalence, misconceptions keep people from seeking treatment, leaving them to suffer in silence.

STATEMENT FROM JOSIE COOPER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS

"This video is another tool that can guide patients through their journey with gout. By raising awareness about how to improve care, more patients can seek treatment and reclaim their quality of life."

ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS

The Alliance for Gout Awareness works to reduce stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout.

