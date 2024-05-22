New Video Outlines a Roadmap to Better Care on Gout Awareness Day

News provided by

Alliance for Gout Awareness

May 22, 2024, 09:00 ET

Video Features Five Steps to Improve Gout Patients' Lives

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Gout Awareness today released a video with steps to improve the lives of over 9 million Americans living with gout.

The video highlights five key solutions to improve gout care:

Continue Reading
Alliance for Gout Awareness
Alliance for Gout Awareness

  1. Providing up-to-date resources for health care providers to ensure a timely diagnosis
  2. Improving treatment guidance
  3. Encouraging earlier and more frequent testing for gout
  4. Increasing awareness, especially for communities disproportionately impacted by gout
  5. Removing access barriers that keep patients from treating gout

The video is based upon a recent paper from the Alliance for Gout Awareness.

WATCH VIDEO: A Roadmap to Better Gout Care

ABOUT GOUT AWARENESS DAY

On May 22, patients, providers and advocates come together to raise awareness of this debilitating form of inflammatory arthritis. Despite gout's prevalence, misconceptions keep people from seeking treatment, leaving them to suffer in silence.

STATEMENT FROM JOSIE COOPER, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS

"This video is another tool that can guide patients through their journey with gout. By raising awareness about how to improve care, more patients can seek treatment and reclaim their quality of life."

 ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR GOUT AWARENESS

The Alliance for Gout Awareness works to reduce stigma and empower patients by improving public understanding of gout.

SOURCE Alliance for Gout Awareness

Also from this source

New Guide Empowers Patients to Face Gout's Physical & Mental Toll

New Guide Empowers Patients to Face Gout's Physical & Mental Toll

The Alliance for Gout Awareness today released a resource guide to help patients navigate the physical and mental toll of gout, a form of arthritis...
Alliance for Gout Awareness Releases a Roadmap to Better Care for Gout

Alliance for Gout Awareness Releases a Roadmap to Better Care for Gout

The Alliance for Gout Awareness and its partners today released a comprehensive roadmap to improving health care for gout, the inflammatory arthritis ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics