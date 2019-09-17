New Video Sharing Platform Latinx21 Specifically For The Latinx Community to Launch On September 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Latinx21, a video sharing platform dedicated exclusively to celebrating and sharing the Latinx experience and culture, will launch on September 21, 2019. The platform, founded by Dinah Perez, will be the forum where the diverse Latinx community can be seen, heard, inspired, and entertained. Latinx21 aims to become the premiere network where bilingual, bicultural Latinx can engage online.

"Our Latinx community is in dire need of a space where they feel the freedom to express their identity," said Dinah Perez, Founder and CEO of Latinx21. "We are a population that is large and growing, and that is digitally connected. We are 21 countries strong and it's time we have a platform that is for and by us and that embraces our uniqueness."

There are innovative features of Latinx21 that reflect Perez's commitment to representation and equity. To help creators monetize their content, Latinx21 will include a "Tip Jar" where followers can make donations to help content creators raise money for their craft and launch their careers. Content creators will keep 100% of the money they raise. To further compensate video contributors, Perez will hold regular contests where viewers can vote for favorites with winners earning prize money. The contests will help broaden a video's audience reach and exposure.

U.S. Hispanics account for more than half of U.S. population growth and wield a $1.7 trillion in purchasing power, a number that is set to rise in the coming years. According to Pew Hispanic, 87% of U.S.-born Hispanics own a smartphone and the majority of Latinx consumers stream video on either a smartphone or tablet. Latinx use the Internet not only to consume content but also to create a digital community of friends and family- the perfect climate for a video hub like Latinx21.

About Latinx21- Created by Dinah Perez, an entertainment lawyer of Cuban and Spanish descent, Latinx21 is an online destination that embraces all 21 Spanish-speaking countries by offering a platform to view and share Latinx-centric entertainment, information, and experiences.

Follow Latinx21 online on Instagram @Latinx21 and Facebook @Latinx21

For more information visit www.Latinx21.com

Contact: Maricela Cueva, maricela@vpepr.com

SOURCE Latinx21

Related Links

http://latinx21.com

