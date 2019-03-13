New Video Training Series from Dana Offers Valuable Insights for Commercial-Vehicle Maintenance Professionals

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has launched its new video training series, "Driveline Forensics," to educate commercial-vehicle technicians on the proper installation and maintenance of Dana driveline components. The initial videos cover driveshaft removal; proper inspection of driveshafts, center bearings, end yokes, and tubing; u-joint greasing technique; and driveshaft installation.

The new series is hosted by Jessi Combs, TV personality, performance driver, metal fabricator, vehicle builder, and industrial artist. Combs will be making a special appearance at the Dana booth during next week's Technology and Maintenance Council (TMC) annual meeting and exhibition to meet attendees and promote the "Driveline Forensics" program.

"We are pleased to provide this new, important educational platform to ensure that commercial-vehicle technicians are sufficiently prepared to maintain today's evolving drivetrain technologies," said Mark Wallace, president of Dana Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies. "Jessi Combs is a natural fit to present this training, given her robust background in vehicle build, performance driving, metal fabrication, and on-camera experience in automotive and industrial specialty programs. We look forward to her continued involvement as the series develops."

"Driveline Forensics" will feature short, easy-to-follow training sessions focused on Dana steer axle, drive axle, and driveshaft components, as well as key sub-systems. While technical in nature, the videos are designed with a fun, spirited approach that exemplifies Combs' signature style.

Each video will focus on essential servicing and repair topics, such as removal and installation steps, proper inspection and maintenance procedures, diagnostics, and troubleshooting tips. Joining the driveshaft maintenance videos will be courses covering the following driveline themes:

Axle inspection and maintenance, including a focus on power flow, the interaxle differential, and the differential lock

Steer axle maintenance inclusive of end play, vertical play, and proper greasing

Driveshaft vibration and angle analysis

Dana will continue to expand the "Driveline Forensics" series throughout 2019. The videos are currently available at dana.com/commercial-vehicles under the Tools and Training tabs.

See the new video series and meet Jessi Combs at Dana's booth, 2801, Monday, March 18, 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET, and Tuesday, March 19, 10:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET.

About Jessi Combs

Jessi Combs' creativity and hands-on attitude have helped her to defy expectations and race past obstacles to find success as a driver, TV personality, author, and metal fabricator. Her passion to get in the driver seat and behind the wheel of nearly anything with a motor has led her through some amazing and unusual achievements. With a degree in custom automotive fabrication, Jessi has reached out to millions with her build skills on TV shows such as All Girls Garage, Mythbusters, and Overhaulin', to name a few, as well as through community and educational outreach. As the "Fastest Woman on Four Wheels" – women's land-speed record holder; first un-official "Queen of the Hammers" – Ultra4™ Ultimate Desert Race; Ultra4 National Champion; and a Baja 1000 podium finisher, Jessi empowers many through the act of simply leading by example. Her desire to show more women (and men, alike) that they, too, can build their ideas, go fast, get dirty, have fun, and still be true to their life's purpose shines through everything Jessi does in life. To learn more about "the fearless Jessi Combs," visit jessicombs.com.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a world leader in highly engineered solutions for improving the efficiency, performance, and sustainability of powered vehicles and machinery. Dana supports the passenger vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway markets, as well as industrial and stationary equipment applications. Founded in 1904, Dana employs more than 36,000 people in 33 countries on six continents who are committed to delivering long-term value to customers. The company reported sales of $8.1 billion in 2018. Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, it is a people-centric organization and has been named a top employer of choice around the world, including significant honors in Asia, India, Italy, Mexico, and the United States. For more information, please visit www.dana.com.

