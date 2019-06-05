New Vietnam Threat Brief Highlights Increased Cybersecurity Strength to Level Economic Playing Field

NEW YORK, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IntSights , the threat intelligence company focused on enabling enterprises to Defend Forward™, today released Threat Brief: The Rising Vietnamese Cybercriminal Landscape , which delves into the nation's growing cybersecurity resources and an observed increase in Vietnamese-language internet traffic and activity on the deep and dark web. Thousands of users are migrating to Vietnamese-language forums to seek information on technology and cryptocurrencies. As a result of this movement, cybercriminal activity is on the rise in the region and points to two top targeted industries: Multinational Automotive Industry and Media Outlets.

Vietnam is a burgeoning economic force in the Asia-Pacific region, with GDP growth projected at 6.5 percent in 2020. Its one-party government has committed to an aggressive economic growth strategy, searching for advantages it can gain over the more established regional economic powerhouses – China, Japan, South Korea, and neighboring Southeast Asian countries like Singapore.

"While Vietnam may not have the resources to combat world superpowers – like China or the U.S. – in traditional warfare or economic stature, cyber is leveling the playing field. Vietnam has the potential to develop into a cybercriminal outpost, as its government continues to censor the public and push its youthful middle class toward the fringes with its strict internet legislation," said Charity Wright, Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst at IntSights.

The Vietnamese government's recent censorship legislation – adopted in the name of bolstering cybersecurity for users – threatens to stifle the voice of a young and growing middle class. This law has been condemned by free speech advocates around the world, and is inadvertently shepherding the younger generations into underground communities.

With underground forums fostering daily activity exceeding 10,000 unique users or more, Vietnamese dark web users are finding opportunities to correspond on carding, hacking, Tor usage, overall tutorials and cryptocurrency, equipping a new generation of cybercriminals with the tools and expertise they need to launch attacks.

