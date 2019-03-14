New Village Cooperative Senior Housing Coming to Olympia, WA

"Our company started developing Village Cooperative communities in 2003 because we saw the demand for this type of dynamic lifestyle. Cooperatives give active adults and retirees an excellent home ownership option with a hassle-free lifestyle—all at a great value." said Keith Jans, President of Real Estate Equities Development, LLC.

Details for the Village Cooperative of South Sound will be unveiled at upcoming public informational seminars that begin on March 27th. They will be held as an opportunity for the public to learn more about how maintenance-free cooperative living works, the community and lifestyle, its Olympia, WA location, the financial benefits as well as a background on cooperative housing and why it has been so popular. Reservations will be accepted and priority numbers given as an important step to secure a home in the new cooperative. Please call (360) 350-4828 for dates and locations.

The multi-story Village Cooperative building will feature beautifully decorated community areas including a large community room with kitchen, guest suite for friends and families, club room, reading areas, raised outdoor gardening beds, hobby room, fitness center, internal storage area and enclosed heated parking. Because the building is 100% owner-occupied, priority number holders will have the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of spacious homes that range from approximately 900 sq. ft. to over 1,700 sq. ft. of single-level living space. Options vary from one bedroom and one bathroom plans up to 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom plans, including some with dens. Each home is completely maintenance-free and has its own private laundry room, storage area and deck or patio. Fully-equipped kitchens include spacious, open floor plans with kitchen islands, rollout shelving in the base cabinets and a choice of cabinetry and countertops to suit each member's personal style.

The cooperative will also employ a Member Services Manager as well as offer courtesy services. As a cooperative, the members control all aspects of ownership and operations. There is no other senior cooperative in the area that offers the convenience and easy lifestyle that is available at the Village Cooperative.

Real Estate Equities Development, LLC, is a Twin-Cities, Minnesota based real estate development and property management firm with its roots dating back to the 1970s. Over the past decade, Real Estate Equities Development has developed over 40 projects comprising over 2,200 homes with a value of over $400,000,000 in urban, suburban, and medium-sized communities. Their Village Cooperative communities can be found in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, South Dakota and Washington.

For more company information:

Village Cooperative: www.villagecooperative.com

Sales Contact:

Janis Churchill

Phone: (360) 819-3034

Email: southsound@reedevelopment.com

Village Cooperative of South Sound is a community for active adults 62+ who want home ownership, no maintenance and to be close to friends and family in a beautiful and secure setting at an excellent value. The cooperative offers a worry-free lifestyle with financial benefits that traditional senior condos or apartments cannot provide. Those who reserve early and obtain their priority number in this new development will have their choice of finishes to suit their personal tastes.

CONTACT: Shane Wright, (612) 432-3927, swright@reedevelopment.com

SOURCE Village Cooperative

