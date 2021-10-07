New Virtual Assistant Staffing Agency is the Solution for Online Businesses

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspir32 Creative Solutions' mission is to provide global solutions to individuals and businesses in propelling their success. The Digital Marketing and Staffing Agency was established in 2020 by its CEO, Raymond (TheGreat32t) McLeod, to service clients, publish content, and educate aspiring business owners. (inspir32.com)

As a solopreneur, McLeod started as a one man-machine from answering calls, scheduling appointments, and designing content. The key to McLeod's success in the pandemic came from the discovery of outsourcing.

Inspir32 Creative Solutions offers FREE Virtual Assistant Interviews for entrepreneurs looking to expand their team.

McLeod realized that he was overwhelmed with running his business and could not do it alone. So, he educated himself about acquiring virtual assistants from the Philippines and Dubai, which are the premier destinations for global outsourcing.

McLeod noticed that several people in the pandemic were either failing or scaling their businesses. He hosted Breakthrough Conferences via Zoom featuring successful entrepreneurs and business owners from around the country who shared their stories and business breakthroughs. He realized that there were millions of entrepreneurs just like him, doing everything in their business with no assistance or support system. McLeod uses the Inspir32 Creative Solutions platform to educate entrepreneurs on how to acquire a virtual assistant and scale their business.

"About 4.5 million Filipinos have lost their jobs in 2020, with the unemployment rate at 10.4% - the highest in 15 years, the government reported, due to the Covid-19 pandemic." - The Straits Times (Source: https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/se-asia/philippines-suffers-worst-job-losses-in-15-years-due-to-covid-19-and-lockdown)

On the other hand, the U.S. had a 24.3% increase in new businesses from 2019 to 2020, of which e-commerce grew 44.0%. McLeod recognized the opportunity to provide jobs for those in the Philippines & Dubai while strengthening the booming industry of U.S. online businesses. (Sources: https://eig.org/news/the-startup-surge-business-formation-trends-in-2020; https://www.digitalcommerce360.com/article/us-ecommerce-sales/)

