New Virtual Brand Thighstop Rescues Concerned Chicken Wing Connoisseurs with Irresistible Menu Offerings and Flavors

With a focused menu designed to keep taste buds craving more, Thighstop encourages guests to try thighs, which are one of the juiciest and most flavorful parts of the chicken. Chicken fans can now enjoy delicious, crispy thighs, served naked and sauced and tossed in 11 bold, distinctive and craveable flavors – the same 11 flavors that catapulted Wingstop to flavor fame. In addition to bone-in thighs, Thighstop is also introducing breaded boneless thighs – a more juicy, flavorful take on Wingstop's popular boneless wings. To round it out, Wingstop's signature freshly-made ranch and blue cheese dips, fresh-cut seasoned fries, fried corn and rolls are also up for grabs via Thighstop.

"Wingstop pioneered the concept of chicken wings as a center-of-the-plate item. Although Thighstop is in its infancy, we've been exploring bone-in and boneless thighs as center-of-the-plate options for some time now as a way to offer fans new ways to enjoy Wingstop's bold, distinctive and craveable flavors," said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Thighstop. "We're excited to bring Thighstop to the masses in a way that's familiar and convenient to consumers by providing the option of delivery or carryout through our delivery partner DoorDash."

Fans can get their hands on juicy thighs by visiting Thighstop.com.

About Thighstop

Founded June 21, 2021, and headquartered in Dallas, TX, Thighstop is offered at more than 1,400 locations nationwide. The Thigh Experts are dedicated to Serving the World Flavor through an unparalleled guest experience and offering of classic thighs and boneless thighs, always cooked to order and hand sauced-and-tossed in fans' choice of 11 bold, distinctive flavors. Thighstop's menu also features signature sides including fresh-cut, seasoned fries and freshly-made ranch and bleu cheese dips.

