New Virtual DUG Program Highlights Top Texas Shale Plays

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two extraordinary events come together as Hart Energy combines two of its biggest conferences covering leading U.S. shale plays. The DUG Permian Basin & Eagle Ford Virtual Conference will highlight how Texas producers faced challenges in 2020 and solidified its status as one of the world's most prolific oil producing regions.

The 2020 DUG Permian Basin & Eagle Ford Virtual Conference offers insights into how producers and operators improved drilling and completions methods and increased operational efficiencies to make economic sense in the current market.

As the leading shale-focused virtual conference, this event offers a fast and easy way for business professionals to get first-hand market intelligence by streaming on-demand content presented by top Permian and Eagle Ford executives, experts and analysts.

Registration is complimentary thanks to generous support by conference sponsors. All sessions can be streamed directly to a desktop, tablet or mobile devices at the viewer's convenience – starting September 29-30.

Sessions range from the Opening Keynote (Sept. 29) highlighting ConocoPhillips' plans for its Lower 48 assets. EVP and COO Matt Fox will discuss how the company's strong balance sheet has continued to net shareholder value despite curtailing 225,000 bbl/d of production in the second quarter.

The day's second Keynote from Parsley Energy EVP and COO David Dell'Osso will focus on how industry players can weather the economic storm and endure with relevance. Parsley has grown to be a leading Permian producer, now holding over 267,000 net acres in the region.

Day Two (Sept. 30) offers an Opening Keynote from WPX Energy President & COO Clay Gaspar about recent successes with drilling and spacing units (DSUs). In 2019, the company closed one of the Permian Basin's largest deals, acquiring 1,500 gross drillable locations on 58,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin.

This 2020 DUG program offers something for everyone with business interests in the Permian Basin or Eagle Ford. From keynotes and operator spotlights to case studies and technical sessions, the agenda boasts 30+ speakers, including:

Dan Pickering , Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Pickering Energy Partners

Marshall Adkins , Managing Director & Head of Energy Investment Banking, Raymond James

, Managing Director & Head of Energy Investment Banking, Robert Anderson , President & CEO, Earthstone Energy Inc.

, President & CEO, Marc Bayne , Engineering Analytics Manager, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation

, Engineering Analytics Manager, David Braziel , President, RBN Energy

, President, Joshua Churlik , CEO & Co-Founder, WellData Labs

, CEO & Co-Founder, Dena Demboski , Vice President, Operations, UpCurve Energy LLC

, Vice President, Operations, Mike Dignam , Vice President, Finance & Business Development, Sabalo Energy LLC

, Vice President, Finance & Business Development, Alanna Fishman , Vice President, Cornerstone Government Affairs

, Vice President, Allen Gilmer , Founder, Enverus

, Founder, Chris Graham , President & CEO, Verado Energy Inc.

, President & CEO, Jay Graham , President & CEO, Spur Energy Partners LLC

, President & CEO, Tyler Harris , Chief Financial Officer, Moriah Energy Investments

, Chief Financial Officer, Glenn Hart , President & CEO, Rio Grande Exploration & Production

, President & CEO, Mike Henderson , Senior Vice President, Operations, Marathon Oil Corporation

, Senior Vice President, Operations, Darrin Henke , President & CEO, Penn Virginia Corporation

, President & CEO, Dr. Dan Hill , Regents Professor & Noble Chair, Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering, Texas A&M University

, Regents Professor & Noble Chair, Harold Vance Department of Petroleum Engineering, Bernadette Johnson , Vice President, Market Intelligence, Enverus

, Vice President, Market Intelligence, Ryan Keys , Co-Founder, Triple Crown Resources LLC

, Co-Founder, Ian Macpherson , Managing Director & Sr. Research Analyst, Oil Service, Simmons Energy

, Managing Director & Sr. Research Analyst, Oil Service, Ryo Manabe , President, INPEX Americas, Inc

, President, Phil Martin , CEO, New Century Exploration LLC

, CEO, Tom Petrie , Chairman, Petrie Partners

, Chairman, Parker Reese , President & CEO, Ameredev II LLC

, President & CEO, David Reid , Chief Marketing Officer, National Oilwell Varco

, Chief Marketing Officer, Jeff Shellebarger , Chairman, 23rd World Petroleum Congress ; retired, Chevron Corporation

, Chairman, ; retired, W. David de Roode , Chairman, Energy ESG Council ; Partner & Executive Vice President, Lockton Companies

, Chairman, ; Partner & Executive Vice President, Mike van den Bold , President & Chief Operating Officer, Sequitur Energy Resources LLC

For more on the DUG Permian Basin & Eagle Ford Virtual Conference, please visit DUGPermian.com.

