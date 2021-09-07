New Virtual Financial Seminars Offered to Help Black Youth & Families Close the Racial Wealth Gap

BALTIMORE, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Joy School, a free financial education platform for the Black Community, will offer three seminars in the Fall with leading wealth experts, financial resources, and tools to help Black youth and families become long-term investors and build generational wealth.

Ruby L. Taylor, CEO & Founder of Financial Joy School

"Everyone can build generational wealth," says Ruby Taylor, M.S.W., CEO and Founder of Financial Joy School. "You don't need to be a celebrity or a CEO of a billion-dollar company. It's a matter of what you can pass on for the next generation to build upon. You're worthy enough, you're smart enough, and we're making it simple."

Financial Joy School's upcoming virtual seminars will be hosted by financial experts that will teach and inspire participants to build and protect generational wealth. Seminars include:

September 18, 2021 ( 12:30-1:30 pm ET ): What is Investing? presented by Ollen Douglass , Managing Director of Motley Fool Ventures

( ): presented by , Managing Director of Motley Fool Ventures October 16, 2021 ( 12:30 -1:30 pm ET ): How to Invest , presented by Kerrie Carden , Founder of EQUIP

( ): , presented by , Founder of EQUIP November 20, 2021 ( 12:30-1:30pm ET ): What is a Will and a Trust? presented by Cody Barbo , Founder and CEO of Trust & Will

Attending our seminars will help Black youth and families create generational wealth for a more financially secure and joyful life. Participants will learn, grow financially, and have chances to win prizes during each seminar that will help them build generational wealth.

Financial Joy School has partnered with corporate sponsors, including Trust & Will, to provide free access to these seminars for all participants. To register for an upcoming seminar, visit: https://financialjoyschool.com/seminars/.

ABOUT FINANCIAL JOY SCHOOL

Financial Joy School is a digital educational platform that is focused on providing opportunities to help Black communities build multigenerational wealth. The platform uses the power of financial knowledge to bring connections, applications, and education to communities. Free resources include educational seminars; investment calculators; access to financial portfolios and marketplaces; giveaways and prizes; and dedicated articles on different financial topics. Ruby Taylor, M.S.W, a double HBCU alumna (Howard University and Virginia Union University) founded Financial Joy School in 2021 to make investing joyful for black and brown families and their allies. To learn more, visit https://FinancialJoySchool.com.

ABOUT TRUST & WILL

Trust & Will is a modern approach to digital estate planning, offering legally valid documents designed and approved by estate planning attorneys to adhere to individual state guidelines. Our mission is to provide families a better way to plan for the future. Since 2017, more than 250,000 Trust & Will members have created an online estate plan to set up their family legacy. We make estate planning simple, affordable, and accessible by providing a secure way to set up a plan online in minutes, using bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC2. Trust & Will is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members and is a proud partner of several leading financial institutions, including Fifth Third Bank, John Hancock, Northwestern Mutual and Haven Life. To learn more, visit www.trustandwill.com.

For more information, contact Ashley Orman at (410) 929-1567 or [email protected].

SOURCE Financial Joy School