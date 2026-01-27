New Virtual Reality Program for Floral Design Students Provides Education, Certification Practice

Revolutionary technology enhances TSFA Level 1 Floral Certification preparation.

LEANDER, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas State Florists' Association (TSFA) is pleased to announce the launch of a new virtual reality (VR) program designed to support floral design students. Compatible with the Meta Quest line of VR headsets, the program includes expert instruction as well as immersive practice and testing modules for the symmetrical arrangement and boutonniere designs required to pass TSFA Level 1 Floral Certification.

"Our VR technology empowers students to practice with confidence, receive instant feedback and refine their skills, making floral design education more innovative and accessible than ever," said TSFA President Marisa Guerrero AIFD, CFD, TMF. "The immediate feedback, carefully aligned with TSFA's scoring rubrics, ensures that every student receives the guidance they need to enhance their certification score. This engaging and cost-effective technology is set to revolutionize floral design education!"

An instructional video embedded within the program features tips from an experienced floral design teacher, TSFA Projects and Partnerships Specialist Cassie Sanders AIFD, CFD, TMF. Paired with visual guides during the training phase and feedback after the timed testing phase, this educational tool is both fun and effective.

Available to anyone looking to enhance their floral design skills, the application can be purchased from TSFA and downloaded from the Meta App store. A Meta Quest headset is required.

TSFA is grateful to Platinum Level Texas Floral Education Underwriter CalFlowers for supporting the development of this innovative resource. Learn more at tsfa.org/vr.

Established in 1914, the Texas State Florists' Association (TSFA) is the premier organization representing floral industry professionals throughout the state. Through conferences, meetings, the Texas School of Floral Design, publications and certification programs, TSFA achieves its mission of cultivating member success and a strong floral community. Membership benefits include access to exclusive resources, publications and educational materials, as well as significant discounts on event registrations. With a commitment to floral professionals that spans more than a century, TSFA eagerly seeks innovative ways to advance the floral industry. Learn more at tsfa.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michelle Karns, CAE, Executive Director, Texas State Florists' Association, EMAIL: [email protected]

