New Virtual Training Takes on Sight-Threatening Condition Caused by Diabetes

The five-week virtual Flying Eye Hospital project launched today will enable participating ophthalmologists and ophthalmology residents to build their skills in identifying, managing and treating diabetic retinopathy in their patients. Training will be carried out in Mandarin through live lectures delivered by Orbis's Volunteer Faculty (medical experts).

Ensuring that communities have access to quality eye care, including routine eye screenings, is critical to curbing the uptick of diabetic retinopathy. The condition does not have symptoms in its early stages, and without being identified and treated in a timely manner, it can cause gradual vision loss or blindness that cannot be reversed.

"For the past four decades, FedEx has supported Orbis in preventing and curing blindness across the world," said Eddy Chan, senior vice president & president FedEx China. "Being a responsible corporate citizen in China, we're committed to supporting local communities. We're glad that the new virtual Flying Eye Hospital project will improve the skills of eye care professionals and enable communities to have access to quality eye care for diabetic retinopathy."

Orbis's Flying Eye Hospital is the world's only fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft. For nearly four decades, the Flying Eye Hospital has traveled the world delivering best-in-class training for eye care professionals in areas with the greatest need. Due to the impact of COVID-19, Orbis reimagined its Flying Eye Hospital trainings as virtual ones in 2020 to ensure that eye care teams could still access critical training safely during the pandemic. Last year, Orbis's virtual Flying Eye Hospital projects had over 850 enrollments by participants from 9 countries. Orbis expects to reach 20 countries through its virtual Flying Eye Hospital projects this year.

"As people live longer lives, as the world's population grows, and as lifestyle changes cause an uptick in conditions like diabetic retinopathy, we are seeing a growing number of people around the world with sight-threatening conditions who need eye care," said Derek Hodkey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orbis International. "Responding to this urgent need cannot slow down because of the pandemic. Partners like FedEx make it possible for us to continue getting quality ophthalmic training into the hands of the eye care teams that need it most."

For almost four decades, FedEx has played an indispensable role in helping Orbis achieve its mission, including the donation of the MD-10 aircraft that serves as the third-generation Flying Eye Hospital, and being a Global Title Sponsor of the Flying Eye Hospital since 2020 through its Delivering for Good initiative. Now as the Exclusive Title Sponsor of the newly launched virtual Flying Eye Hospital project, FedEx's continued support is playing a vital role in preventing avoidable blindness around the world.

Orbis has worked in China since the Flying Eye Hospital visited Guangzhou in 1982. Since then, Orbis has conducted 40 Flying Eye Hospital programs in China. In 2000, Orbis began carrying out long-term projects in China that strengthen local eye care systems by providing training and equipment, focusing on improving children's eye health, alleviating blindness caused by cataracts and addressing complex emerging diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma. Over the years, Orbis has carried out 220 projects in 25 regions in China, trained over 20,000 health workers, conducted over 4.5 million screenings and completed over 130,000 sight-saving operations.

About Orbis

Orbis is a leading global non-governmental organization that has been a pioneer in the prevention and treatment of avoidable blindness for nearly four decades. Orbis transforms lives by delivering the skills, resources and knowledge needed to deliver accessible quality eye care. Working in collaboration with local partners, including hospitals, universities, government agencies and ministries of health, Orbis provides hands-on ophthalmology training, strengthens healthcare infrastructure and advocates for the prioritization of eye health on public health agendas. Orbis operates the world's only Flying Eye Hospital , a fully accredited ophthalmic teaching hospital on board an MD-10 aircraft, and an award-winning telemedicine platform, Cybersight . For the past ten consecutive years, Orbis has achieved Charity Navigator 's coveted four-star rating for demonstrating strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency, placing Orbis in the top 3% of U.S. charities. In 2021, Orbis earned GuideStar 's platinum Seal of Transparency. To learn more, please visit orbis.org .

About FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services. With annual revenue of $87 billion, the company offers integrated business solutions through operating companies competing collectively, operating collaboratively and innovating digitally under the respected FedEx brand. Consistently ranked among the world's most admired and trusted employers, FedEx inspires its 560,000 team members to remain focused on safety, the highest ethical and professional standards and the needs of their customers and communities. FedEx is committed to connecting people and possibilities around the world responsibly and resourcefully, with a goal to achieve carbon-neutral operations by 2040. To learn more, please visit about.fedex.com.

