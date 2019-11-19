New Virtual TruScan RM App Enables Method Validation in the Cloud

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new virtual companion to the Thermo Scientific TruScan RM Handheld Raman Analyzer is available for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturers that continue to move toward more efficient modern digitization and cloud computing. This first-of-its-kind digital tool enables reprocessing of spectra using TruScan RM's algorithm in the cloud and allows for method validation without a physical sample.

The Virtual TruScan RM (VTR) App is designed to save pharmaceutical manufacturers time and money by accelerating the release of new materials into production and reducing costs related to existing global method validation processes. This digital twin also strengthens manufacturers' ability to assess falsified and substandard medicines.

"In addition to growing regulatory pressures, and 100% raw material identity verification requirements, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing sites are seeing an increase in new materials for which they must build new, thoroughly validated methods. The Virtual TruScan RM App enables globalized method validation using cloud computing to overcome many critical problems facing pharmaceutical manufacturers," said Erica Hirsch, vice president and general manager, field and safety instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Method development and validation teams, senior scientists and compliance and quality managers bear the burden of shipping samples around the world for method validation, a challenging, time-consuming and expensive process that the VTR App is designed to reduce significantly."

The VTR App expands the capabilities of the TruScan RM Handheld Raman Analyzer and can be linked to Connect, Thermo Fisher's platform for secure, cloud-based data storage, scientific analysis apps and peer collaboration tools. Thermo Fisher Scientific's commitment to continuous innovation within their product lines with more comprehensive digital solutions aligns with its customers' goals for rapid modernization of their processes such as bringing method validation to the cloud.

