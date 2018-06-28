New vision for health benefits arrives in New England

ClaimLinx specializes in helping small businesses save money on their health insurance by using a unique strategy for purchasing benefits that combines a high deductible insurance plan with a self-funded health reimbursement arrangement.

In 2017, ClaimLinx helped business owners save an estimated $3.2 million on their health insurance plans without increasing deductibles or employee contributions.

Tom Quigley, National Benefit Consultant at ClaimLinx, said rural, often underserved areas are in need of new ideas like those used at ClaimLinx.

"There's a lack of creativity in the area so people end up paying higher premiums for worse benefits," he said.

The company started in 2001 in Cincinnati after founders Christy and Tom Quigley were tired of bringing clients higher and higher rate increases from insurance companies. They decided to change how their clients purchased their health plan, and they have been serving small businesses nationally ever since.

Ideal candidates for the ClaimLinx solution are companies that currently provide a fully insured employer-sponsored plan and have between 10-75 employees. However, the company has recently expanded its offerings to include solutions for individuals and businesses purchasing benefits for the first time.

President of ClaimLinx Christy Quigley said she was especially happy to open this office to improve their presence in the area.

"We're already seeing a change when working with local companies," she said. "It was really important to us to be a part of the community up here."

ClaimLinx will host an open house at the new location for current clients and local business owners to hear how its solution works. The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 26 at 24 Reporter Court, North Conway, NH.

Contact: Whitney Faber, (617) 892-4655

wfaber@claimlinx.com

www.claimlinx.com

