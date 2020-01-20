New Vista Announces Leadership Transition

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Vista today announced the retirement of Paul R. Beatrice as Chief Executive Officer at the end of 2020.

Linda Watt, New Vista Board of Directors Chair observed that, "During Paul's tenure as CEO, New Vista has met the challenges of an ever-changing healthcare landscape while staying true to our mission to serve Kentuckians who have limited resources to meet their behavioral health needs. New Vista is well-positioned for sustainability and future growth as the result of Paul's dedication and innovative leadership."

New Vista is one of the largest behavioral health providers in Kentucky, offering more than 106 programs in 55 locations. Beatrice was named CEO in February 2014. He has more than 35 years of experience in behavioral health leadership. Under Beatrice's leadership, staff grew 53% to employ more than 2,000 Kentuckians who provide mental health, substance use and intellectual and developmental disability services to more than 25,000 children, adults and families annually.

Beatrice expanded on his announcement by noting that "New Vista's role is a vital one. There remains a stigma associated with mental health and substance use services that we need to overcome. Our work will continue to address the public health needs in these areas and work to break down those barriers and help people reach their full potential. The staff at New Vista improves the lives of so many, and I am proud of our many accomplishments over the years. During this period of transition, I along with the executive team, will continue to do good work, create new programs and live our mission."



A national search for a new CEO at New Vista will begin immediately. The process is expected to take several months, with Beatrice's successor likely to be determined and announced prior to Beatrice's departure.

