New Vista Solutions Rolls Out Enhanced Integration with MeridianLink's LoansPQ Origination Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Vista Solutions (NVS) recently completed an extensive enhancement to their integration with MeridianLink's LoansPQ loan origination platform. This enhancement added a number of new origination products to the existing list of API connections between NVS and LoansPQ.

New Vista Solutions customers can now choose from an expanded suite of origination products and access the results through their LoansPQ account, eliminating the need to open both systems and re-key the data. This saves time and minimizes errors associated with manual input.

The expanded list of integrated products includes title information (legal & vesting), appraisal and AVM information — and much more.

"We're happy to offer these new loan origination products through the LoansPQ interface," said Jesse Rivera, CEO at New Vista Solutions. "Our customers rely on technology to maximize efficiency and cost savings in this very competitive market, so we're committed to doing all we can to support them and make their job easier."

"MeridianLink LoansPQ users using New Vista Solutions will benefit from the ability to access title information, appraisal and AVM information," said Doug Glagola, vice president of Enterprise Solutions for MeridianLink.

About New Vista Solutions

New Vista Solutions is a full service vendor management company for residential and commercial mortgage lenders, offering a suite of compliant, technology-driven settlement services products through a national network of best-in-class service providers. The convenience of a single technology platform with a dedicated customer service department reduces costs and turn-around times for mortgage lenders. Products include title services, valuations, tax service, flood determinations and employment/income verification. For more information, visit NewVistaSolutions.com

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., developer of the industry's first multi-channel account opening and loan origination platform, is a leading provider of enterprise business solutions for financial service organizations. The company's passion for excellence is reflected in its web-based credit reporting, lending and new account opening/deposit technologies, which all enjoy solid reputations as being cutting-edge, reliable and affordable. Based in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink is committed to creating smart solutions that deliver real value. For more information, visit MeridianLink.com.

