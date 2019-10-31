New "Visual Disobedience Campaign" Super PAC launched

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The campaign will first pressure Republicans NOT to nominate Trump at their August 2020 Convention--or if nominated, defeat him in the November 2020 General Election. With a focus on flipping the electoral college vote that Trump won in 2016, the campaign targets 18-to-22 year-olds who were too young to vote in 2016. Polling shows this group and Millennials disapprove of Trump's performance by over 70%, primarily due to Donald Trump's disdain for Planet Earth, an affront to this group and their children's future. A surge in their voter registration now could convince Republicans they will lose the electoral college, if they nominate Trump in August 2020.

VDC's website provides easy-to-understand, state-by-state voter registration and early balloting information, and links to make the voter registration task easy. In many states, voter registration can occur simply using one's smartphone. Detailed guidance provides supporters with tools and focus, so their campaign involvement can play a critical role in Trump's 2020 defeat.

The VisDis.us website's content jumps from the front page of a newspaper. 18+ year olds worldwide can start by "Supporting the Pledge" against Trump, moving a visual Supporter Counter by one. The website includes a logical analysis of how the five key states were chosen as a campaign focus, to win the electoral college vote. VDC Supporters can also develop their own 30-minute Campaign Action Plan using VDC's 'how to' guidance, including creating their own campaign gear or buying it at the VDC store (www.zazzle.com/store/visualdisobedience/products) for use at local peaceful VDC events.

This exciting campaign also provides a strong foundation for action for the 54%+ Unseen Majority ™ who disapprove of the current President. Get involved at www.VisDis.us. Expanding upon an idea from Thoreau's Civil Disobedience, the Visual Disobedience™ Campaign (VDC) global purpose is to allow us all to cease being agents of Donald Trump and the injustice of his policies.

Follow Campaign supporters on Instagram @ VisDisDT and Twitter @Vdisobedience. Join the campaign now to guarantee its success!

