New Vitamix® Survey Reveals Moms' Real-Life Kitchen Hacks to Save Time and Eat Healthy This Summer

CLEVELAND, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer begins, moms work even harder to maintain healthy routines amid busy, changing schedules. A new Vitamix® survey of 1,000 mothers reveals how they make it happen.

While nearly half (46%) of mothers shared that maintaining wellness has become more difficult over the last five years, the survey found that some moms are able to prioritize nutrition with the help of timesaving strategies and a few key kitchen tools.

Vitamix’s first brand survey on maternal wellness found that moms who rate their personal health and wellness as “very good” or “excellent” also report their child(ren)’s health as “very good” or “excellent” (97%). Further, these mothers also believe that their family’s health and wellness as a whole is “very good” or “excellent” (88%).

Quick, simple recipes were shown to be essential. And 63% of moms said they utilize small kitchen appliances, like blenders. Tools like the high-performance Vitamix Ascent® Series A3500 Gourmet SmartPrep™ Kitchen System allow mothers to take a step back and let the blender take charge.

The survey also suggests that when mothers thrive, families thrive. Ninety-seven percent of moms who rated their health as excellent said their child's health was excellent as well.

"It's no secret that moms oftentimes put the well-being of their families over themselves, but it shouldn't be that way," said Adam Wilson, Senior Manager of Culinary Education for Vitamix. "Vitamix aims to help moms by offering products with programming and recipes that streamline the cooking process."

