New VIVI Epi device from TempraMed affords first-of-its-kind case protection for EpiPens against light and temperatures extremes

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TempraMed is introducing a new protection device for the EpiPen®. The VIVI Epi is specifically designed for a critical market that needs to protect lifesaving medication from the damaging effects of temperature extremes and light. Built upon patented technologies developed originally to shield insulin pens, the VIVI Epi affords millions of allergy sufferers all-day, go anywhere protection for their medications.

TempraMed's new VIVI Epi: EpiPen® Temperature Shield. Protects Epinephrine from extreme temperatures and light

Helping allergy sufferers to live better lives is only the beginning. The VIVI Epi will also serve as an important resource for institutions charged with both the moral and regulatory obligation to inventory and have at-the-ready emergency interventions for those allergy sufferers facing some manner of anaphylactic event.

A Very Real Need

There are nearly 1,000 fatalities each year from food, drug and insect-sting allergies. What's more, one in four school students who suffer some manner of severe allergic reaction don't even discover they have an allergy until such an event occurs. For these reasons, schools and colleges – as well as amusement parks, public attractions, sports arenas, golf courses, restaurants and other such destinations ­– not only inventory interventions such as EpiPens but may actually be mandated to do so by state legislation. Of course, this does not even include medical personnel, police, firefighters, first responders and state or government disaster response teams, who must keep EpiPens at the ready. All the more reason that a simple, convenient, easy-to-carry storage and protection solution be so readily available.

Convenience And Protection

Epinephrine should be kept at regular room temperature of between 68 and 77 degrees, F. It should not be refrigerated, nor exposed to extremes in temperature or excess light. The VIVI Epi meets these criteria, protecting an EpiPen within an easy-to-use, self-contained enclosure. The device features built-in temperature control, requires no maintenance or user intervention, is reusable for years and is even TSA compliant. The VIVI Epi fits in a purse or backpack. Better yet, like other new-gen TempraMed products, it fits in an allergy sufferer's life, providing a carry-anywhere solution that will continue working 24/7, 365 days a year.

How Does It Work?

Similar to the company's VIVI Cap insulin-protection device, the VIVI Epi uses a unique, patented combination of special thermal insulation with "self-regenerating" heat absorbing material and control electronics. The EpiPen fits conveniently inside the VIVI Epi, for use indoors, outdoors, day or night to prevent sensitive Epinephrine from degrading due to adverse storage conditions. The device is also FDA registered and CE marked.

Innovation Speaks For Itself

According to Ron Nagar, TempraMed CEO and Founder: "Our continuing mission is to create easy-to-use, hassle-free solutions that help patients live better lives. Protecting them from damaged medications does just that. Everyday pharmaceuticals are injected by hundreds of millions of patients worldwide, but because these medications are so temperature and light sensitive, they might be rendered ineffective. This is particularly true of Epinephrine, which has to be stored under stringent conditions which are easily compromised in everyday use by the practical needs of active allergy sufferers and the institutions charged with protecting them."

Interested parties can find more information at: https://tempramed.com/

About TempraMed

www.tempramed.com

TempraMed develops, manufactures and markets innovative personal storage solutions for injectable medications. Its goal is to fill the previously unmet need for people who inject medications and would like to live their lives more spontaneously, more conveniently and more safely.

Contact:

Brenda Zeitlin TempraMed T: +1 (800) 871-9923 [email protected]

SOURCE TempraMed