New VMS 61850: Touchless™ Thermal and Visual Sensors Now Connect to IEC 61850 Substation Automation Systems

Utilities can easily access sensor data and alarm notifications from the same system that manages their power systems

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The VMS 61580, a new Video Management Software connectivity option, and a first for the industry, gives users the ability to connect their monitoring systems to an IEC 61580 architected substation automation system, (SAS).

The Systems With Intelligence (SWI) sensor management system already supports connection to Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition, (SCADA), and Asset Performance Management, (APM), systems through legacy utility protocols but the IEC 61850 protocol provides an option for the newer industry direction in SAS.

System With Intelligence: Architecture

"The future of substation automation systems is trending towards IEC 61850," said Angelo Rizzo, President and CEO of Systems With Intelligence. "The global uptake of IEC 61580 is growing and now combined with the increased interest in automated thermal and visual sensors, we are well positioned to meet the demand. Users will be able to easily access their sensor data and alarm notifications from the same system that manages their power systems."

SWI TouchlessTM monitoring systems work in the field to gather thermal and visual data from electric power utility sites and assets. The monitoring system analyses the data to determine status and detect anomalies that could lead to failures or outages, and it is critical that the data and alarms are integrated with utility automation systems.

SWI's Video Management System, (VMS), controls the substation thermal and visual sensors, performs the analytics that detect anomalies, and provides the interface to utility management systems. SWI's servers and sensors are also compliant with the IEC 61850-3 hardware standard for design and operation of devices in power plant and substation environments.

IEC 61850 is an international standard defining communication protocols for intelligent electronic devices at electrical substations. It is a part of the International Electrotechnical Commission's, (IEC), reference architecture for electric power systems.

Quick Facts

Systems With Intelligence is a Canadian company, founded in 2009

Systems With Intelligence Touchless TM monitoring systems are installed in over 100 utilities worldwide

monitoring systems are installed in over 100 utilities worldwide Systems With Intelligence senior management team has over 100 years of collective experience in utility asset monitoring and communications technologies

About Systems With Intelligence

Systems With Intelligence Inc. is a global provider of TouchlessTM monitoring solutions for electric utility applications. SWI systems collect and analyze the data that allows utilities to increase safety and reliability while reducing operating costs. Coupling thermal monitoring and visual imaging technology with advanced analytic algorithms, Systems With Intelligence solutions automate remote site monitoring.

For more information, visit the company's official website at www.SystemsWithIntelligence.com.

