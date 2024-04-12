New VP hire bolsters Large Plan services for BPAS

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPAS has hired Brad Bonno as Vice President of Large Plan and Strategic Services, furthering the company's commitment to accelerating and growing services dedicated to meet the needs of clients in this market segment.

A leading national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts, BPAS serves clients of all sizes with a mission of providing high quality service delivered by a reliable team of industry experts.

"We see the need to create a dedicated large plan product and team to leverage our opportunity for growth in this market," said Elizabeth Kaido, BPAS Senior Vice President of Sales and Relationship Management. "Brad joins the outstanding plan consultants and relationship managers already serving our larger plans, bringing insights and expertise that will take our solution to the next level. He will be instrumental in furthering our efforts to provide exceptional service to our large clients."

Bringing over 25 years of experience in Retirement Plan Recordkeeping and Investment Advisory Services, Bonno possesses extensive and diverse expertise for the role. He served as Director of Client Service for PNC Bank's Retirement Advisory and Employee Education Service for the last five years and has managed conversions, relationship management, investment advisory, and employee education teams during his time in the industry. Bonno holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting from The Ohio State University.

"What convinced me that BPAS is one of the best kept secrets in our industry is their depth and quality of services. I am excited to join the team and eager to continue improving and expanding services for our clients," Bonno said.

About BPAS

BPAS is a national provider of retirement plans, benefit plans, fund administration, and collective investment trusts. We support 4,800 retirement plans, $110 billion in trust assets, $1 trillion in fund administration, and more than 810,000 participants. Since 1973, we've made it our mission to simplify the complicated by delivering benefit plan services that solve client challenges without the need to engage multiple providers.

The BPAS family of services includes Workplace Retirement Plans, Actuarial & Pension, Health Benefit Consulting, IRA, VEBA HRA, Health & Welfare Plans, Fiduciary, Collective Investment Funds, Fund Administration, and Institutional Trust.

As a solutions-oriented national practice, we are committed to "Solving Tomorrow's Benefit Challenges Today." Visit bpas.com for more information.

