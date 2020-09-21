New VP of Finance and Assistant Treasurer Joins Church's Chicken®

"As Church's continues to accelerate growth throughout multiple regions worldwide, our financial team will be pivotal to both our short and long-term success. With a proven leader like Grady working to optimize our working capital, financing needs and programs, and technical analysis, Church's will be able to make the most out of every opportunity for the company, and for our franchisees," said Louis (Dusty) Profumo , Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the brand, and direct supervisor for Walker.

Prior to joining the Church's Chicken team, Walker most recently served as Director of Treasury and Risk Management for The Honey Baked Ham Company, LLC. In that role, he led various finance department functions and played key roles in negotiations, growth-incentive programs, and management of insurance and risk management programs. Walker also turned in similar results during nearly 12 years with Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc. where he worked as Director of Finance and Investor Relations. Walker has also worked in healthcare, technology, communications, real estate, and other sectors in Controller, Director, and senior-level financial roles. He holds an MBA in Finance and International Business from Georgia State University, is a Certified Public Accountant, and is a member of the Association of Financial Professionals, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"The Church's global brand is in the midst of a period of significant growth, with plenty of potential to outpace the competition and set new benchmarks for themselves and the chicken QSR category. I am intent on laying a strong financial foundation to help the company and its franchisees achieve measurable positive returns on all future efforts," offered Walker.

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church's® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,500 locations in 23 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken .

