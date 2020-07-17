New Wall Buttons Provide Access to Help Where Consumers Need It Most

Based on the fact that a full 80 percent of falls happen in the bathroom , the waterproof feature of the new emergency wall button is expected to benefit consumers who worry about having access to help during late-night trips to the bathroom or while navigating slippery shower or tile surfaces in bathroom spaces in general.

"Our customers and their caregivers frequently tell us about the risks related to falling during times when a pendant is least likely to be worn, such as during the middle of the night or while showering or bathing," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "Over the years, we have looked to introduce a more expansive product line, with products that amplify the safety net our customers count on throughout their home space."

According to research from the National Center for Biotechnology Information, many people who own a pendant do not wear it for the entire day: For those customers, wall buttons placed in various locations around the home provide an additional way to access help in the event of an emergency.

Retailing for just $2.95/month with any system subscription, wall buttons can be added to any room in the home where extra security is needed. They can also be added to outdoor spaces, including garages, garden sheds or pool decks.

When used in conjunction with the company's standard emergency response systems, the new wall button makes it easier than ever to get help:

Waterproof design allows it to be added as an extra help button in places with inherently slippery surfaces (such as bathrooms or pool areas);

allows it to be added as an extra help button in places with inherently slippery surfaces (such as bathrooms or pool areas); With the capability to be mounted on any flat surface , wall buttons can be added to hallway walls, cabinets, nightstands or tabletops throughout the home; and

, wall buttons can be added to hallway walls, cabinets, nightstands or tabletops throughout the home; and Anyone in the home can access the buttons in the event of an emergency — creating an overall safer home space.

"The future of long-term independence will rely on connected safety solutions throughout the home," said Mr. Flippo. "We look forward to bringing more products to market which allow our customers to age in the place of their choosing – with access to help always just a button press away."

About MobileHelp:

MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services through its healthcare division, Clear Arch Health. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

