New Wave Foods® Announces Partnership with Restauranteur, Influencer and Television Personality Chef Brian Duffy

Duffy to bring his highly regarded culinary prowess to company at the forefront of plant-based seafood

NYACK, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Foods, an innovator in sustainable plant-based seafood, has partnered with Chef Brian Duffy, known to many for his appearances on Bar Rescue, The Today Show, Food Network, HGTV and more, to spread the word on New Wave Foods' plant-based shrimp to foodservice operators.

Chef Brian Duffy

As a partner of the brand, Duffy will create recipes and social media content, make appearances on behalf of New Wave Foods, including the National Restaurant Association Show in 2023, and join the brand's upcoming #GiveAShrimp campaign and tour to raise awareness of consumers' rising interest in sustainable plant-based seafood.

"New Wave Shrimp is an exciting product that tastes just like ocean shrimp but widens the plate with its plant-based appeal," said Chef Duffy. "Plus, the products partner well with rubs, sauces and marinades in hot shrimp dishes, which opens it up to so many possibilities that I'm eager to explore and share with restaurant operators around the country."

Duffy's recipes will demonstrate to operators how they can capitalize on rising consumer interest in ocean sustainability without sacrificing on delicious, craveable flavors.

"We're excited to see what Chef Duffy will create in the kitchen. I'm also thrilled to have him join our larger campaign to raise awareness on the necessity for ocean sustainability," said Michelle Wolf, CEO and co-founder of New Wave Foods. "The timing could not be better as consumer interest in sustainably sourced ocean products continues. We can show operators the delicious possibilities plant-based shrimp can offer to attract diners looking for on trend options to meet the growing interest in more mindful eating."

Operators can keep an eye out for videos and images of Chef Duffy's recipes on New Wave Foods' social media profiles and their foodservice website.

Duffy will also be making appearances alongside Wolf at events across the country to showcase how they #GiveAShrimp about our oceans and sustainability.

New Wave Shrimp is made with sustainably sourced seaweed extract and plant proteins. The resulting product has the craveable taste, texture and bite of ocean shrimp. It's an operator favorite because it not only tastes like ocean shrimp but is easier to handle and takes less time to prepare.

For more information on New Wave Foods and its full portfolio of plant-based shrimp offerings, please visit: https://www.newwavefoodservice.com/.

For more information on Chef Brian Duffy, you can visit his website here: https://chefbrianduffy.com/

About New Wave Foods®

New Wave Foods is a developer of plant-based seafood products. The Company's mission is to be the leading provider of great-tasting and sustainable, plant-based seafood for the health of humanity and our oceans. The Company's first offering, plant-based New Wave Shrimp®, is an ingredient replacement for ocean shrimp in any dish where shrimp is served hot. New Wave Foods will show its expansive passion for delicious, sustainable plant-based foods by continuing to broaden its product offerings with ongoing innovation. Company investors include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Evolution VC Partners, Sand Hill Angels, and Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc. Visit us at www.newwavefoods.com and follow us @newwavefoods.

