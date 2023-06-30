NEW WAVE GROUP AB (PUBL) acquires TENSON

News provided by

New Wave Group

30 Jun, 2023, 06:24 ET

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Group has today acquired 100% of the shares in the Swedish outdoor company Tenson AB.

Tenson AB, the Swedish outdoor & lifestyle brand with roots from the Swedish west coast (founded in Varberg 1951) has over the past four years undergone a restructuring & repositioning process that included the entire spectrum regarding brand, product, marketing, sales and channel strategies. Through the acquisition and integration of the company, New Wave Group will give Tenson access to the resources and synergies required to enter the next phase of the above-mentioned process - to scale up operations and profitability.

In 2022, the Tenson Group's sales amounted to approximately SEK 130 million with a loss after tax of approximately SEK 8.5 million. The purchase price amounts to SEK 1 based on equity at closing on the 1st of July 2023 of at least SEK 6.53 million, where the brand is booked at approximately SEK 31 million. The acquisition is not expected to have any major impact on the result during the second half of 2023 but is expected to have a positive impact on New Wave Group's result already in 2024.

Göran Härstedt, New Wave Group's 1st Senior Vice President, comments the acquisition:

"Tenson fits perfectly into our Sports & Leisure business and our endeavor to expand within the outdoor segment. The synergies resulting from the acquisition of Tenson will create opportunities for rapid growth both in terms of sales and profitability, not least as we add another sales channel (promo) for Tenson and great opportunities for geographic expansion within both sales channels."

Jens Petersson, New Wave Group's Business Area Manager for Sport & Leisure, also sees a bright future:

"With this acquisition, we are seriously entering the outdoor segment where we have been looking for a suitable acquisition for a long time. In Tenson, we get an authentic outdoor brand with a rich history and a modernized platform in terms of brand position, product range and established sales channels. Tenson complements our existing brands in a natural way. In addition, we hope Tenson will have a speedy journey with us through our established distribution and contact network both in Sweden and globally."

Tenson AB will be part of the Sports & Leisure operating segment with a primary focus on the retail sales channel.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

1st Senior Vice President
Göran Härstedt
Phone: +46 703 62 56 11
E-mail: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE New Wave Group

Also from this source

New Wave Group AB sets record day for share split

Annual General Meeting of New Wave Group AB (publ)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.