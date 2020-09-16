New Wave Holdings Corp Appoints Daniel Fox as Chief Executive Officer and Diego Gianelli as a Director

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave Holdings") (CSE: SPOR) (Frankfurt: 0XM2) (OTC: TRMND), an investment issuer focused on emerging sectors including the psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Fox as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and Diego Gianelli to the Board of Directors.

The board of directors is very pleased to announce that Daniel Fox has been appointed CEO. Clayton Fisher interim CEO and Director has tendered his resignation as interim CEO and is also stepping down from his role as Director. The Board would like to thank Clayton for his service and contributions to the Company.

About Daniel Fox

Daniel is a business Leader, Board Member, CMO, President & CEO with global experience, who elevates performance through contagious energy and drive. Daniel's proven ability to develop differentiating strategy and build teams that can execute along with a strong reputation for embracing difficult business challenges makes him an exceptional leader. Daniel prides on being a team player that is willing to think outside the box and collaborate with all members of the team.

Daniel is highly adaptable with diverse experience across a range of industries including beverage alcohol, pharmaceutical technology, pre-engineered building manufacturing and cannabis related CBD product development. Daniel's established work experience in these various industries allows him to bring a robust network and rolodex that will bring value to any enterprise regardless of size or stage.

Daniel brings large corporate and smaller fast paced entrepreneurial and public company experience with a proven track record of success in all business situations e.g. start-up, driving organic growth, business turnaround, restructuring, joint ventures, acquisitions, strategy development and new product / brand innovation. Daniel played a pivotal role in Sleeman Breweries' launch of various products that are considered best-selling brands today and were all brands and formulations constructed by Daniel during his tenure at Sleeman as a Managing Director. Daniel's ability to innovate and deliver results in enterprise growth with ventures of all sizes and stages brings tremendous value and credibility with a track record of execution.

Daniel's educational background includes a BBA from Simon Fraser University and an MBA from Athabasca University.

About Diego Gianelli

Diego is an accomplished business leader with +20 years of progressive global leadership experience in building some of the world's most iconic consumer brands and delivering strong financial results. Diego is an innovator, agile operator and servant leader with exceptional analytical skills and business acumen, having led complex business transformations in order to reinvigorate stagnant categories, turn-around declining businesses and start up new ventures in high growth environments in pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and QSR.

Most recently, Diego played a pivotal role in building the consumer business fundamentals and laying out the strategic groundwork for companies entering the nascent Cannabis space. He unlocked multiple digital/CRM strategies to target, convert and retain high value lifetime customers across every stage of the path-to-purchase funnelling while complying with a highly regulated marketing framework. At Aurora, Diego led the creation and refinement of a superior portfolio of consumer brands and products, growing profitable sales and achieving #1 market share position in both Adult-Use and Medical markets in Canada and Europe. At Auxly, Diego was tasked to build a multi-channel product platform, supply chain, commercial partnerships and go-to-market strategies. Under his leadership, the company unlocked high-margin downstream distribution channels, designed and built out licensed retail stores, led consumer insights work and innovation roadmaps to bring 2.0 derivate products to market.

Previously, Diego held several marketing, sales and general management positions at Tim Hortons and Starbucks, heading up their packaged good operations/retail strategy in US and Canada and building in-market capabilities and global partnerships that resulted in record double digit EBITDA and category sales growth. At Tim Hortons, Diego rapidly outpaced established US competitors by expanding geographic distribution in both existing and new markets. During his tenure at Starbucks, Diego led the planning and launch of the two most successful product innovations in the company's history (VIA and Blond Roast) and developed first-to-market Omni-channel marketing strategies that unlocked consumer engagement and economic efficiencies across digital, wholesale/food service and retail stores. Previously at Kraft and Nestle, Diego led cross-functional teams that revitalized stagnant brands in declining categories through successful brand repositioning; breakthrough innovation, digital campaigns and consumer inspired merchandising solutions.

Diego holds an MBA, from Rotman School of Management and has been an active board member in national industry associations, such as the FCPC and non-profit charitable organizations.

"We are pleased to share the appointment of Daniel and Diego. Both are specialist in consumer-packaged goods which a key area that the Company will benefit from. Daniel will lead the team in the development and marketing of our functional mushroom products, and I believe that Daniel is the right person to lead New Wave into the future. said Trumbull Fisher, President of New Wave Holdings.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC:TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active psychedelic compounds, creation of consumer products based on functional mushrooms, and developing an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com

Media interested in interviews and more information may contact Brittany Whitmore at [email protected].

