New Wave Holdings Enters Into Letter of Intent to Create a CPG Focused Digital Marketing and Ecommerce Joint Venture

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTC:TRMND) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced it has entered into a letter of intent to form a joint venture with Joshua Neilly and Branislav Nikolic to form an Ireland based digital marketing company. New Wave will acquire a 50% interest in the operations in this co-venture named N2 Logics Inc ("N2 Logics") or similar name. N2 Logics is a private company that supports digital marketing and online growth. The technical team are uniquely suited to support online e-commerce platforms to maximize exposure and reach parties interesting in making an online purchase.

New Wave will purchase 10,000,000 shares in N2 Logics by way of a private placement for a purchase price of CDN $150,000. This will give New Wave a 50% ownership in the joint venture with N2 Logics.

N2 Logics Highlights include:

The N2 Logics team brings over 10 years of experience in the field of online e-commerce and digital marketing, they utilize established and true methodologies to attract high quality traffic online through lead generation and conversion optimization. Based on the current digital marketing needs, they focus on world class tactics and digital optimization to provide return on investments.

N2 Logics team covers various avenues of online growth and digital marketing that has an established track record of exponential growth. The collaborative effort has grown online sales for ventures by 10x in less than 2 years. The team specializes in various products such as; CBD oils, CBD capsules, CBD vape pens, vaporizers, CBD edibles, CBD coffee, CBD drinks, hemp protein, lifestyle businesses, skin organics and alternative medicines. N2 Logics will support enterprise growth for New Wave and its subsidiaries by enhancing distribution and marketing across the globe of functioning mushroom line of products.

Based in Northern Ireland, N2 Logics offers premium services and backed up with access to industry leading advice and guidance.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTC:TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active psychedelic compounds, creation of consumer products based on functional mushrooms, and developing an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com

Information relating to N2 Logics contained in this news release was provided by N2 Logics and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information.

The CSE has not in any way passed on the merits of the Acquisition, and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information, including but not limited to, applicable regulatory approval in connection with the Acquisition, the closing of the Acquisition, expansion of operations, size and quality of future tournaments and projections regarding attendance at future events. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

