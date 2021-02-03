New Wave Holdings Launches Travel-Size Shower Powders in its Eco-Friendly Collection at Whole Foods Market U.S.

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announced two new additions to its Nude & Crude shower powder collection to be sold at select Whole Foods Market U.S. locations.

New Wave's subsidiary, WAY OF WILL, will be introducing two travel-size eco-friendly shower powders to its Nude & Crude collection that's currently available at 150 Whole Foods Market locations in the U.S. Soon, customers of the supermarket giant will be able to find these compact and convenient products in the stores' body-care aisle:

Tranquilizing Lavender Travel-Size Shower Powder

Purifying Peppermint Travel-Size Shower Powder

As a part of Whole Foods Market's FY21 Round 02 Impulse Fixture refresh, these two travel-size shower powder additions will be joining existing Way of Will assortments that are already available at Whole Foods Market US nationwide.

In alignment with Whole Foods Market's core values, the eco-friendly collection focuses on environmentally friendly packaging, cruelty-free product development, sustainability, and clean beauty. The demand for wellness and beauty products that meet these criteria have been on the rise in the recent years as more and more consumers are prioritizing natural, plant-based products, ingredient transparency, and brands that are both sustainable and ethical.

"We're very pleased with our ever-growing partnership with Whole Foods Market," commented the founder and CEO of WAY OF WILL, Willie Tsang. "Whole Foods has built a solid and respected reputation as a retailer carrying natural and organic products of the highest quality available that aligns with Way of Will's philosophy. To be a part of their list of trusted brands means that our products measure up to their very high standards and are hitting the mark in terms of quality, and we're extremely proud of that."

In addition to the absence of harmful or toxic ingredients in its formulas, Nude & Crude boasts eco-friendly product packaging that is made with 99% recyclable materials to minimize further landfill accumulation and contribute to the initiative to eliminate unnecessary plastic packaging.

Grant of stock options and restricted share units

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 100,000 stock options ("Options") to Iman Navab, member of the Company's scientific advisory board, pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Option Plan"). The Options vest immediately upon grant and are exercisable into common shares at $0.11 per share until February 1, 2026.

The Company also granted an aggregate of 269,181 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's restricted share unit plan (the "RSU Plan"). The RSUs will vest immediately. The Option Plan and RSU Plan were approved by the shareholders of the Company on December 15, 2020.

The RSUs, Options and any underlying common shares in the capital of the Company will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

Information relating to WAY OF WILL INC., contained in this news release was provided by WAY OF WILL INC. and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information.

The CSE has not in any way passed on the merits of the Acquisition, and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information, including but not limited to, applicable regulatory approval in connection with the Acquisition, the closing of the Acquisition, expansion of operations, size and quality of future tournaments and projections regarding attendance at future events. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE New Wave Holdings Corp.