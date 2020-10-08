New Wave: N2 Logics Launches Newbotanic.com Web Site

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTC:TRMND) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announces N2 Logics, a digital marketing company, is launching a new e-commerce web site. The Company has an LOI in place to acquire a 50% interest in N2 Logics.

Launching a market place for all New Wave products, Newbotanic.com will feature a host of products and information through the likes of a blog. Newbotanic.com will host a domain of various health and wellness products across the globe and offer new and advanced products and services such as; topical balms that utilize various mushrooms and other ingredients geared to fight inflammation, facial cleansers that use potent plant-based ingredients and breadfruit flower extract, and various other products that include non-psychoactive mushrooms.

The site will be created and grown by N2 Logics. A digital marketing team featuring Joshua Neilly, an award-winning e-commerce growth expert. Winner of the Ulster Bank Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 and a nationwide GBNIEA UK Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist. Also, Branislav Nikolic, a 10-year SEO and digital growth expert, who has worked on projects for the likes of UGGs and Speedo.

The team has grown several sites from new domain to 7 figure sales using content, SEO, other inbound and social marketing. Confident they will do the same for New Wave's brands, while being able to provide insights into potential acquisitions. The technical team are uniquely suited to support online e-commerce platforms to maximize exposure and reach parties interested in making an online purchase.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTC:TRMND) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning psychedelic and esports sectors. In the psychedelic sector, New Wave will focus on supporting research on active psychedelic compounds, creation of consumer products based on functional mushrooms, and developing an IP portfolio focusing on psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, and ketamine derived treatments for neuropsychiatric diseases.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

Information relating to N2 Logics contained in this news release was provided by N2 Logics and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information.

The CSE has not in any way passed on the merits of the Acquisition, and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information, including but not limited to, applicable regulatory approval in connection with the Acquisition, the closing of the Acquisition, expansion of operations, size and quality of future tournaments and projections regarding attendance at future events. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations 3will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof, and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE New Wave Holdings Corp.