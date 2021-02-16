New Wave Of Anxiety Treatments Ushered In By Telehealth

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliefSeeker.com

As the COVID-19 Pandemic has thrust millions of Americans into financial and medical uncertainty, a host of healthcare companies is racing to provide virtual treatments for anxiety & depression aimed at simplifying and improving quality of care, all while decreasing patient cost. From at-home medical testing to prescription delivery and online psychiatry, 2021 offers a new landscape of healing for those suffering from anxiety and depression. This rapid expansion is poised to further accelerate the predicted 23.4% CAGR annual growth of the telehealth industry.

All-in-one Anxiety Treatments

To simplify patient experience, a wave of companies has begun offering combined Therapy and Psychiatry services with free Prescription Delivery. For a monthly fee, these companies combine the two most commonly sought-after anxiety treatments , enabling patients to schedule virtual therapy sessions and psychiatry consultations. Prescribed medications are mailed directly to patients' homes .



Combining Psychiatry Consultations with Prescription Delivery

For those not in need of virtual therapy services, a second wave of companies has released offerings combining Psychiatrist consultations with medication and delivery costs included for one flat monthly fee.

At-home Genetic Testing for Anxiety Treatment

Pharmacogenomic testing investigates how genetic variants can affect a person's response to a particular medication. According to information provided by Prairie Health, 90% of people have genetic variants doctors can use to improve care; including fewer side-effects, faster recovery time, and better overall care.

Prairie Health offers at-home pharmacogenomic testing for patients suffering from anxiety and depression symptoms in California. Prairie's Psychiatrists use the DNA-test results to inform treatment plans and medication selection for their patients.

Support Group Mobile Apps on the Rise

Mobile application developers are creating the next generation of social media, building platforms with a wide range of support groups (including groups for those battling anxiety), allowing people to connect with and relate to each other's shared goals of wellness & healing.

