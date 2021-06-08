New Wave Soda Announces Retail Expansion into Kroger Co. and Other Specialty Grocery Stores

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Soda, the makers of healthy alternative soda options, announced today that its "politely caffeinated" beverages are now available for purchase at Kroger Co. stores in Arizona, and across the Pacific Northwest, Northwest, and Southeast markets. This expansion spreads the brand's retail presence and allows for the company to reach health-conscious consumers seeking to curb their traditional soda addiction.

After recently extending their retail presence in the Midwest; along with Kansas City, MO- Meadowlark Distribution earlier this spring, New Wave Soda is now available on shelves at 747 Kroger Co. stores throughout the country.

Kroger Co. banners include 78 Fry's stores, 116 Fred Meyer locations, and 57 QFC stores. Participating retailers will carry 6 packs of New Wave Soda's Blackberry, Blueberry, Mango, and Tangerine flavor options.

New retailers in the Midwest include select Heinen's, Woodman's, Jewel, Meijer, SpartanNash, Buehler's, Busch's. These retailers are set to carry an assortment of New Wave Soda's line of alternative soda flavors.

"As a sunny, Southern California-based brand, I'm elated to share New Wave Soda with Kroger customers and more across the Midwest." Says Founder and CEO Nat Noone. "As a company, we aim to keep our customers refreshingly uplifted with our tasty low-calorie fruit sodas. This expansion has allowed us to share our better-for-you soda options throughout the country."

Founder and CEO Nat Noone set out to find a way to kick his diet soda addiction. Unable to find any healthy options, Noone created New Wave Soda, made of natural ingredients and delicious flavors. Launched in 2017, New Wave Soda became a sparkling water brand to replace traditional soda options. New Wave Soda's expansion into further retailers will aid the brand in its mission to provide consumers with a better-for-you soda alternative.

All New Wave Soda flavor options are made with 85% sparkling water and 15% fruit juice for a politely caffeinated, refreshing beverage that is far better for you compared to traditional soda options. Flavors include Apple, Blackberry, Blueberry, Cucumber, Mango, and Tangerine. Each flavor option contains no added sugar, no preservatives, no high-fructose corn syrup, and no Stevia or other artificial preservatives. Each flavor option has 15-25 calories per can, making New Wave Soda the perfect beverage for those looking to curb their soda addiction, or those seeking more than slightly flavored sparkling water.

New Wave Soda is currently available on the company's website, Amazon, and various grocery, specialty, and independent retailers nationwide. For more information about New Wave Soda, please visit www.wavesoda.com , and follow them on Instagram @newwavesoda .

About New Wave Soda:

Founded in San Diego, CA in 2017, Founder and CEO, Nat Noone saw a need in the beverage industry for a guilt-free carbonated drink, with the added benefit of caffeine. This became the catalyst that would launch New Wave Soda. New Wave Soda embodies a nostalgic vibe, delivering you to that refreshing moment drinking a cool, delicious soda provides. With deep roots in San Diego, the brand's mission extends beyond a can. Wave Soda has partnered with 1% for the Planet, giving 1% of annual sales to the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to keeping every beach clean and accessible for all to enjoy for generations to come. For more information about New Wave Soda, please visit www.wavesoda.com , and follow them on Instagram @newwavesoda .

