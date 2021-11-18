New Wave Soda Launches New Cola Flavor

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Wave Soda, the makers of healthy alternative soda options, has announced the expansion of their better-for-you sodas with the launch of their newest flavor, Cola. This innovation from the brand contains only a quarter of the sugar of traditional colas and has no sweetener aftertaste, making it a better option to satisfy consumers.

The New Wave Soda Cola is a fresh take at the classic cola taste. This innovation is made of all-natural ingredients and contains 10 grams of organic cane sugar and light organic stevia, ensuring the soda has the right amount of sweetness while still leaving a clean finish. Compared to the average caffeine content of 34 milligrams in traditional cola options, this new flavor contains 42 milligrams of caffeine, providing the energy boost consumers look for in soda. With only 10 grams of carbs and 40 calories per can, the new Cola has the sweetness soda drinkers crave without all the extra additives of the traditional options. As a Coastal Classic, the Cola is available for purchase on New Wave Soda's website and will be available for retail and distributors in 2022.

"As the fastest growing natural soda company in the country, we are pleased to share the launch of our new Cola flavor." Says Founder and CEO Nat Noone. "We have been working on perfecting this formula for two years and are confident that we have been able to create the best healthy Cola on the market. This product is game-changing, as we've found refreshing success in a segment that most brands shy away from. We could not be more excited to provide traditional cola drinkers a new reason to experience New Wave Soda."

Launched in 2017, New Wave Soda became a sparkling water brand to replace traditional soda options. Unable to find any healthy options to help him curb his diet cola addiction, CEO and Founder Nat Noone created New Wave Soda. The brand recently announced a retail expansion, which included Kroger Co. stores in Arizona, and across the Pacific Northwest, Northwest, and Southeast markets. With the launch of their new Cola flavor, New Wave Soda has expanded its line of better-for-you beverages and given consumers a healthy version of a well-known beverage that delivers in quality and taste.

New Wave Soda is currently available on the company's website, Amazon, and various grocery, specialty, and independent retailers nationwide. For more information about New Wave Soda, please visit www.wavesoda.com , and follow them on Instagram @newwavesoda .

About New Wave Soda:

Founded in San Diego, CA in 2017, Founder and CEO, Nat Noone saw a need in the beverage industry for a guilt-free carbonated drink, with the added benefit of caffeine. This became the catalyst that would launch New Wave Soda. New Wave Soda embodies a nostalgic vibe, delivering you to that refreshing moment drinking a cool, delicious soda provides. With deep roots in San Diego, the brand's mission extends beyond a can. Wave Soda has partnered with 1% for the Planet, giving 1% of annual sales to the Surfrider Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to keeping every beach clean and accessible for all to enjoy for generations to come. For more information about New Wave Soda, please visit www.wavesoda.com , and follow them on Instagram @newwavesoda .

