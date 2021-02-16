New Wave Subsidairy, Way of Will Inc., Expands Shelf Presence at Dick's Sporting Goods Stores

TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, announces the expansion of Way of Will's brand presence in new men's personal care sections at Dick's Sporting Goods stores this spring, as well as in upcoming new concept stores.

Since August 2020, Way of Will's athletic body-care and wellness products have been a proud part of Dick's Sporting Goods both online and in all of its 850 stores nationwide. This spring, the sporting goods retail giant will be expanding Way of Will's brand and shelf presence in their new men's personal care section at 66 locations across the U.S.

Dick's Sporting Goods, founded in 1948, started as a single bait-and-tackle shop and now boasts over 800 store locations and employs over 30,000 employees. They are the biggest sporting goods retail chain in the U.S. and well known for their carefully curated selection of premium-quality sporting equipment, fitness apparel, and other accessories for active lifestyles.

In the upcoming months, Dick's Sporting Goods will also be launching two new concept stores called Ecosystems of the Future. These stores aim to elevate consumers' shopping experience via elevated fixtures, exclusive displays, specialized product selections, and designated areas for interactive activities. Shoppers can look forward to educational and inspirational experiences from various areas of the stores, such as their Health & Wellness pads.

Dick's Sporting Goods is expecting to launch the soft opening of their first concept store in Victor, NY on March 17, 2021, followed by the second concept store opening in Knoxville, TN on May 19, 2021. Way of Will's products will be prominently featured in the Women's & Men's pads as well as in the Health & Wellness pads.

"At Way of Will, we take pride in creating health and wellness products fit for everyone," said Willie Tsang, CEO and founder. "But we started out as a body-care brand for active lifestyles, and our athletic collection of health and wellness products have been a huge part of our success and growth as a company. Dick's Sporting Goods' dedication to offering only the highest quality fitness products to consumers makes us extremely proud to be a part of their exclusive selection of curated products. We're thrilled to partner with this trusted establishment that stands behind the same core values and commitment to health and wellness that we do."

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

