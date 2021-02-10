New Wave Subsidiary, Way of Will Enters Into Strategic Partnership With TJXX to Introduce Way of Will Products Into T.J. Maxx and Marshalls U.S. Stores

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. (the "Company" or "New Wave") (CSE: SPOR) (FWB: 0XM2) (OTCPK: TRMNF) an investment issuer that provides capital and support services, is pleased to announce the introduction of select products from its subsidiary, Way of Will Inc., to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores across the U.S.

Starting this month, select products from the collection of Way of Will, will be making its way into over 2,000 T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores across the U.S. Specifically, shoppers will find natural body-care products from the health and wellness brand in the men's groom section.

The department store chains, operated by parent company TJX, offer patrons a premium "treasure hunt" shopping experience developed through strategic partnerships and specialized product selections in their thousands of stores nationwide.

The addition of Way of Will's products to the stores will provide TJX shoppers with a refreshing new selection of natural wellness and body-care product options. TJX's team of expert buyers has helped the company build a reputation for scouting out excellent products that are offered to consumers as hidden gems and fantastic finds.

"We are thrilled to see some of our bestselling products joining other exceptional brands on the shelves at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores," said Willie Tsang, founder and CEO of Way of Will. "We started as a body-care and wellness brand catered to active lifestyles, but we've grown organically and we're so much more than that now. Way of Will offers health and wellness products for everybody and every lifestyle. We're confident that T.J. Maxx and Marshalls shoppers will be delighted with the discovery of our brand and our wide selection of products that will fit any need."

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer focused on the burgeoning nutraceutical and psychedelic sector and support for adaptive and progressive health and wellness products and therapies. New Wave subsidiaries contain various health and beauty products within its portfolio of non-psychoactive plants and fungi as it continues to expand its product distribution through vertical integration to provide end to end solutions while capturing a high margin business model.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company and contact the team at http://newwavecorp.com.

Information relating to WAY OF WILL INC., contained in this news release was provided by WAY OF WILL INC. and/or its agent and has not been independently verified by the Company. The Company does not take responsibility for the accuracy of such information.

The CSE has not in any way passed on the merits of the Acquisition, and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward–looking information, including but not limited to, applicable regulatory approval in connection with the Acquisition, the closing of the Acquisition, expansion of operations, size and quality of future tournaments and projections regarding attendance at future events. Forward–looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward–looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward–looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward–looking information as a result of competitive factors and competition for investment opportunities, challenges relating to operations in international markets, transaction execution risk, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward–looking information are reasonable based on current expectations and potential investment pipeline, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward–looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward–looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward–looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE New Wave Holdings Corp.